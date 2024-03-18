Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on former champion's status against Hawks (March 18)

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis will continue to feature on the team's injury report with a questionable tag for Monday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers could be without their All-Star in a must-win game as they are 10th in the West following back-to-back losses against the Pacific Divison rivals, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. The team trails the eighth-place Phoenix Suns by three games.

Anthony Davis injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Compounding their woes, the Lakers suffered another setback as Anthony Davis exited Saturday's game against the Warriors after sustaining an eye injury in the first quarter.

Despite leaving the court towards the end of the period, AD did not return to the game. His absence was particularly noticeable, notably impacting the team's defensive prowess.

Encouragingly, sources indicate that he has shown signs of improvement following his injury. Reports suggest that his injured left eye was significantly swollen, to the extent that it was rendered shut.

Expand Tweet

LA has maintained a record of 6-6 since the All-Star break, a statistic that suggests a potential gradual decline as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

The Lakers will closely monitor AD's condition during their off-day on Sunday before determining his availability for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis endured a left eye abrasion following unintended contact with Warriors' rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis with 2:47 remaining.

Despite initial attempts to continue playing, his eye condition became more pronounced, overshadowing his typical on-court prowess. Consequently, the Lakers made a sensible decision to sideline him midway through the third quarter.

Before the eye injury, AD encountered a shoulder injury during the Bucks-Lakers game on March 8. While defending against Giannis Antetokounmpo's drive early in the second half, Davis endeavored to draw a charge. He was inadvertently struck with an elbow to the shoulder by the formidable 6-foot-11, 240-pound "Greek Freak."

Despite the setback, AD persisted in playing; however, he struggled in the second half, scoring only eight points and displaying diminished aggressiveness. Observers noted Anthony's frequent instances of clutching his shoulder and showing signs of discomfort throughout the game.

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers?

The cross-conference matchup between the Hawks and the Lakers begins at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be broadcast locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-ATL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week, which can be purchased as a subscription.