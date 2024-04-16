Anthony Davis Injury Update: Latest on Lakers All-Star's status against Pelicans in NBA's Play-In clash (April 16)

LA Lakers center Anthony Davis is listed as questionable as the NBA Play-In kicks off with an electrifying showdown in the first game, featuring the eighth-seeded LA Lakers (47-35) against the seventh-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (49-33).

The victor will advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs. Recently, the two teams clashed in the final game of the regular season, where the Lakers emerged triumphant 124-108 on the road as half-point underdogs.

Throughout the regular season, they met four times, with the Lakers emerging victorious in three of four matchups. The tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis injury update

While Anthony Davis is listed as questionable, he expressed strong confidence in his availability for the game.

Following Sunday's contest, where he landed awkwardly late in the Lakers' victory, Davis said that he would play in this crucial matchup.

"there's no doubt"

What happened to Anthony Davis?

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, the Lakers forward was observed clutching his lower back following a shove from Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin later reported that Davis experienced some discomfort in his back during the game. Following the incident, he was substituted out of the game, but by the time, the Lakers had established a considerable lead.

In the Apr. 7 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis encountered an eye injury. He left the court for evaluation in the locker room and was promptly ruled out.

The injury occurred when Davis seemed to receive a blow near his left eye, an area already affected by bruising in a prior incident, according to Dave McMenamin's report.

Despite registering four points, four rebounds and three assists, Anthony Davis had to leave the game. The exit came after an unintentional impact to his face during an attempt at a putback dunk with less than 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

How to watch LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-In game?

The marquee Western Conference NBA Play-In clash featuring the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV networks, including radio services on Sirius XM, WRNO 99.5FM/ S: KGLA 105.7 FM and ESPN LA 710/ 1330 KWKW for home and away radio coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

