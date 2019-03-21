Anthony Davis Trade: 3 reasons why Anthony Davis should head to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 21 Mar 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis is likely to move on from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer due to his refusal to sign a new long-term extension. Davis is eligible for a $240 million contract extension, but despite the best efforts of the Pelicans, the 26-year-old has expressed his desire to move on.

Ahead of the February trade deadline, Davis requested to be traded, and while the Pelicans refused to grant Davis' wish, the team will be forced into a deal this summer due to the All-Star's expiring contract.

Teams such as the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are believed to be preparing moves for the six-time All-Star, and the Los Angeles Lakers will also return with another offer having failed to land Davis ahead of the deadline.

So, as we head towards the offseason, here we will look at three reasons why Anthony Davis' future should be with the Lakers.

#3 Doubts over the Celtics and Knicks

Kyrie Irving's own future is currently in doubt

The three teams that are believed to be within a realistic shot of landing Davis this summer are the Lakers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. All three are big market teams, and the trio also has the potential to put together a package that could convince the Pelicans to trade Davis.

Nevertheless, while the Celtics and Knicks are keen to bring in Davis, both teams must attend to other business first. The Celtics need to convince Kyrie Irving to sign a new long-term extension, and their hopes of doing this look to have faded as the season has progressed.

Meanwhile, there is no guarantee that the Knicks will successfully attract a free-agent such as Kevin Durant, and after becoming frustrated with the Pelicans' inability to compete, Davis is unlikely to be convinced to sign for a team without another All-Star.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement