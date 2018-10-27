NBA Rumours: Anthony Davis will end up at the Lakers, says Chris Broussard

Shubham Sharma
27 Oct 2018, 05:42 IST

Anthony Davis has impressed with the New Orleans Pelicans

Trade rumours surrounding Anthony Davis' future have been continuously flowing all across the Internet over the past few weeks. So why have people been giving this so much hype and expectation so soon into the new season?

Two reasons: Anthony Davis' world-class ability and endless potential would be valued and wanted by all 30 NBA teams. In addition, with so much money involved, Davis could eventually become the league's highest-paid player if he opts to remain in New Orleans. He's eligible for an eyewatering super-max contract if he signs an extension - though that is looking increasingly unlikely.

Davis is a bonafide franchise player - pictured here against the Sacramento Kings

Check out this tweet by Bobby Marks, back in May:

Anthony Davis has now met the super max criteria (All-NBA in 2 out of 3 seasons) and is eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history next summer (2019). The extension projects to be worth $230 million with a cap hit in 2020-21 starting at $39.7 million. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 24, 2018

Through three games this season, Davis is averaging 30.9 points, 3.4 blocks, 14 rebounds and five assists per game. Undoubtedly an MVP contender once again, the Pelicans will be looking to improve on their second-round Playoff exit by the Golden State Warriors. Much easier said than done.

The brutal fact is, he is not going to win a Championship with the Pelicans' current roster. He might say that he wants to remain with the franchise, but a Finals appearance is too much to ask for at present.

Why the deal could make sense

Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are the three teams heavily linked with his services. According to Fox Sports' analyst Chris Broussard, Davis will head to the Lakers.

"The guy I have the biggest gut feeling on, is Anthony Davis. I think he's going to end up with the Lakers - I'm not saying Rich [Paul] is going to make him go there or direct him but he [Davis] knew what he was doing when he signed with Paul."

"He knew about that connection to the Lakers and LeBron. It may have to get ugly, since he's not a free agent until 2020. If he wants to be in LA next season, they're going to have to go to New Orleans and say: 'Look, he's not re-signing, he wants to go to the Lakers'. The Lakers would then make a trade because they have so many pieces they can get rid of - I think that could happen."

Davis' decision to sign with a new agent, LeBron James' Rich Paul, speaks volumes. He is aware of the situation and knows the Lakers' lure can prove too tempting for Anthony, not least with LeBron starring there.

There are enough assets that the Lakers are prepared to trade away if necessary and given their young core, Davis could prove the All-Star they need to challenge for a Championship in future.