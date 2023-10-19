Anthony Edwards 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting the Timberwolves All-Star’s performance this season

Entering his fourth season, Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards appears to be on the verge of taking a leap into superstardom. As a result, he is being targeted in the early second round of most NBA fantasy drafts.

Last season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.3 turnovers and 2.7 3-pointers per game over 79 games. He did so while shooting a solid 45.9% and 75.6% at the free-throw line.

In the 2023-24 season, Edwards projects to be one of the better all-around players in 9-category fantasy leagues. Many expect his scoring to increase once again, this time to somewhere around the 27-28 ppg range.

Meanwhile, Edwards' defensive stats are already extremely valuable at the shooting guard/small forward positions. The 22-year-old is also already a reliable 3-point shooter in terms of volume of 3s made.

Edwards still has room to improve in terms of his efficiency and playmaking. If he can cut down on his turnovers and shoot closer to 48% and 80% at the line, that would improve his fantasy value drastically.

However, even if he puts up similar stats to last year, Edwards remains one of the most reliable fantasy players. This comes as he only missed three games last season.

Yahoo! Sports’ fantasy expert Dan Titus has Edwards ranked as the 16th-best player in 9-category fantasy leagues entering this season. However, depending on how big of a leap you think Edwards will take, he could be worth reaching for a little earlier.

Anthony Edwards’ Team USA experience could benefit him in the 2023-24 NBA season

Another thing that could work in Anthony Edwards’ favor this coming season is the experience he gained representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup 2023. Edwards was the Americans' clear-cut No. 1 option, leading the team’s stacked roster in scoring at 18.9 ppg over eight games.

While Team USA ultimately fell short of its goal, finishing in fourth place, international experience has often proven to be beneficial for young players. This comes as they get to experience working with different coaches and teammates in a different system while playing under a different set of rules.

So, the knowledge and experience that Edwards gained over the offseason could be crucial to his chances of taking another leap in Year 4.