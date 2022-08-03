"You know Draymond a fool man; He’s gonna put his two cents on anybody’s comment" - Anthony Edwards responds to Draymond Green laughing at KAT's championship aspirations

Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar Anthony Edwards is a confident young man. The young star has backed his teammate Karl Anthony-Town's comments about Minnesota's championship aspirations.

In an interview with "Complex," Edwards reacted to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green laughing at Towns labeling their upcoming season a championship or bust. Edwards was displeased by Green's reaction, saying Green constantly mocks everyone's comments.

"Nah, I didn’t see it. Haha, you know Draymond a fool, man. He’s gonna put his two cents on anybody’s comment," Edwards said.

Edwards also spoke about how he feels he could be the face of the NBA with LeBron James and Kevin Durant coming to the twilight of their careers.

"Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time, and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things, and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top," Anthony Edwards said.

What is the potential of Anthony Edwards?

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is aiming for the MVP award next season, a testament to this young man's confidence. In his second NBA season, Edwards has the NBA on notice as somebody who can put you on a poster whenever he chooses.

He is more than just a dunker. Edwards had a strong rookie season, but his second year has been exceptional. Edwards isn't a star yet, but he is getting closer to that status.

Edwards can score in multiple ways. He can take over games, score in isolation, attack the rim and poses a threat from beyond the arc. He shot nearly 36% from the perimeter during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Anthony Edwards' mid-range game is something that needs work. He isn't even close to being the finished product. That is a scary thought for the rest of the NBA, as he can only improve from here. The guard's efficiency from the free-throw line is also something that needs to improve. He shot less than 79% from the line last season.

The Timberwolves have a good young core with Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert. They could potentially become a championship-winning caliber team soon. Considering the progress Edwards has made in less than two years, his ambition of becoming the face of the league might not be unfounded.

