Anthony Edwards enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He will be unavailable for selection for at least ten days, unless he provides two negative results in the next 24 hours.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has entered into the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has entered into the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

There has been a league-wide outbreak, as several players from different teams have had to go into isolation. As a result, Anthony Edwards will miss the game against the LA Lakers later tonight.

The Timberwolves just snapped a five-game skid and are currently on a two-game winning streak. Losing Anthony Edwards will undoubtedly impact their performance against the Lakers tonight.

It is worth noting that the Lakers will also be missing key players, including Russell Westbrook. To that effect, veteran Isaiah Thomas might make his debut on his return to the Lakers via a hardship exception.

If Anthony Edwards fails to provide two negative covid-19 test results in the next day, the Wolves would have to play their next five or so games without him. They have tough fixtures lined up, including two consecutive games against the Dallas Mavericks, a trip to Utah to face the Jazz, and a game against the Boston Celtics.

So far, Anthony Edwards has featured in all 28 games for the Wolves, helping them to a 13-15 record. Although a ninth-place standing in the Western Conference is not the best spot, there is still so much basketball to be played, and they have an opportunity to get in the playoffs through the play-in tournament if the league ended today.

Can the Timberwolves maintain their winning streak without Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets

The Timberwolves do not have any player on their injury report, which means that they are healthy enough to take on a depleted Lakers team. But Anthony Edwards' absence will be felt because of how important he is to their success.

The NBA is raving about Stephen Curry's three-point record, and although Ant Man's record is not as impressive, it is a milestone worthy of recognition. Edwards knocked down ten three-pointers in 14 attempts in his last outing against the Denver Nuggets, making him the youngest player in NBA history to drain 10+ three-pointers in a single game.

While that is impressive, he also joined the company of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Zion Williamson to score 2,000 points in their first 100 games aged 20 or under.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife ANT MAKING HISTORY 🔥🐜

20-year-old ANTHONY EDWARDS dropped 38 PTS, knocked down a franchise-high 10 3PTS & became the youngest player in NBA history with 10 Threes.



Kyrie Irving was the youngest at 22 years & 311 days.

ANT MAKING HISTORY 🔥🐜20-year-old ANTHONY EDWARDS dropped 38 PTS, knocked down a franchise-high 10 3PTS & became the youngest player in NBA history with 10 Threes. Kyrie Irving was the youngest at 22 years & 311 days. https://t.co/86iBpSU51d

Anthony Edwards will be missed, but hopefully, he comes back with renewed hunger and continue to compete at the highest level. So far, he is averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Also Read Article Continues below

As with every player, there are cold nights, but Anthony Edwards could develop into one of the best scorers in the league. He has significantly improved in his three-point shooting compared to his rookie season, and now has eyes on the MVP award.

Edited by David Nyland