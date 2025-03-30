Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel drops 3-word reaction after swapping courtside hoops for hockey in Minnesota Wild's 5-2 loss to Devils

Anthony Edwards is a staple of Minnesota culture as the face of the Timberwolves, and it appears that Ant-Man and his family are fully embracing the sports culture of the state. On Sunday, his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, cheered the Minnesota Wild in their 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, and Robel shared snippets of her game day experience on social media.

Robel shared three different Instagram stories from the stands from the Xcel Energy Center, and despite the home team's loss, Edwards' girlfriend seemed to enjoy her share of Minnesota hockey as a fan.

"Tonight's game was 🔥," Robel posted.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, cheering for the Minnesota Wild - Source: Instagram_@coutureinc2

The couple reportedly began dating in 2020 while Edwards was a rookie for the Timberwolves, and Robel has been with the star ever since, witnessing his growth.

Edwards is arguably the toast of Minnesota sports right now, and it should be an encouraging sign for the state to see its star and family being heavily invested in the local sports scene beyond basketball.

Jeanine Robel is a regular presence at Timberwolves games and had Anthony Edwards dedicate a special performance to her

Jeanine Robel's courtside presence at an NHL game may be new, but she has been ever-present at NBA games where her boyfriend and the father of her daughter is a must-see fixture for the Timberwolves.

One of the first public declarations of their relationship came when Anthony Edwards dedicated a 44-point game in January 2023 to Robel, who was set to celebrate her birthday around the game against the Houston Rockets.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, man; she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her," Edwards said after his performance against Houston.

The couple has since welcomed their daughter Aislynn, celebrating the next step of their relationship, in March 2024.

