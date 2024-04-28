Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel embraces first buy from $19.4 billion valued brand for her daughter

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, took to Instagram to share a snap of her purchase from Chanel, a $19.4 billion brand, according to Statista.

Robel bought from Chanel for their newborn daughter, AJE, and highlighted on her Instagram story that it was their daughter's first time from the brand. However, what she purchased from the brand was not revealed.

"she got her first chanel today..." Robel captioned.

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story features her purchase from Chanel for her newborn daughter

Anthony Edwards became a father for the first time on March 1, when he and his girlfriend welcomed their daughter. However, Jeanine Robel became a second-time mother because she already had a son with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef.

Edwards and Robel have been dating for the last 14 months. Robel is often seen cheering for Edwards from the stands during the Timberwolves games.

Anthony Edwards left game midway through to witness birth of his first child

After starting for the Timberwolves' matchup against the Sacramento Kings for a regular season meeting on March 1, Anthony Edwards was ruled out for the second half of the game, citing personal reasons.

It was later revealed in a broadcast that the NBA All-Star had left the game at half-time as his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, was about to give birth. Edwards reportedly went straight to the hospital to witness the birth of his first child.

Edwards recorded 11 points, two rebounds and two assists before exiting the game midway and the Timberwolves eventually lost the game 124-120.

Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves are on prowl for series sweep over the Phoenix Suns

With three straight wins in the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves are up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The Timberwolves are just one victory away from sweeping the Suns and winning a playoff series for the first time in 20 years. Moreover, the Timberwolves are up 3-0 in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

If they pull off the sweep, that too would be the first time in its franchise history that the Timberwolves would have swept a team.

"It's an opportunity for us to do something that's never been done before," Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said. "We're going to embrace that. There's no quit in this group. We have to take it one game at a time and that's where our whole focus will be."

The Timberwolves will look to make franchise history with a Game 4 victory against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

