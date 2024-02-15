Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel reveals NBA All-Star's $5,290 Valentine's Day gesture

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shone through his gesture for his Valentine, his girlfriend Jeanine Robel on Valentine's Day. The NBA All-Star gifted his girlfriend a baby blue colored quilted lambskin handbag by Chanel which retails at $5,290 on Rebag. Jeanine took to Instagram Story to share a video of the bag.

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story featuring the Chanel bag gifted to her by her boyfriend, Anthony Edwards

Jeanine also shared a video of the setup Edwards had organized to give her the Valentine's gift. The setup featured a big bunch of red roses to accompany the matt black Chanel packaging along with a handwritten not, which read:

"I love you big mamas️❤️❤️"

The couple have been dating for at least 12 months. The NBA All-Star first confirmed the relationship after a game against the Houston Rockets in January of last year. The couple is also getting ready to welcome a child in the upcoming weeks.

Despite their age difference, the 30-year-old Robel and the 22-year-old Edwards' relationship has continued to grow stronger. Robel is a dedicated supporter, often seen cheering for Edwards from the stands during Minnesota Timberwolves games.

Anthony Edwards & girlfriend Jeanine Robel jam to Rylo Rodriguez

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, took to Instagram to share another cute moment of the couple on Valentine's Day. Robel shared a video on her story which featured the couple jamming to Rylo Rodriguez's song "Thang for You" in their car.

The video features Edwards singing along to the section of the song which goes like this:

"Who gives a f**k if all your friends not acceptin' me? We traveled all around the world, like f**k a referee."

When this verse comes to an end, Jeanine can be heard hysterically confirming her stance on the lyrics as she says:

"Period."

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story featuring the couple jamming to Rylo Rodriguez's song "Thang for You"

Anthony Edwards is having a phenomenal season this year. In fact, it has been the best season of his career, averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 51 games. He erupted for 41 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block to lead the Timberwolves to victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves star has a bright future ahead of him in the NBA. There is also no doubt that Edwards has a solid support system, thanks to his relationship with his girlfriend.