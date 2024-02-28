Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Latest on 2x All-Star's status against Memphis Grizzlies (February 28)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is expected to play against the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth and final matchup of their season series. The Timberwolves will be looking to sweep the Southwest Division rivals.

While there is no official word yet from the Timberwolves, the All-Star guard should play on the second night of a back-to-back after the 114-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The Wolves head into the game with momentum from back-to-back wins and success in seven of their past 10 matchups, with a robust +12.9 net rating. This performance is underscored by an impressive 118.5 offensive rating and a solid 105.6 defensive rating, achieved on 47.6% shooting efficiency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards injury update

Edwards (ankle) made a return to the game in the second half on Tuesday, suggesting that he avoided a serious injury. However, it's expected that the Minnesota Timberwolves will keep a close watch on his condition moving forward.

Expand Tweet

According to Dane Moore, he should be good to go for the second night of a back-to-back.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

During Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Edwards suffered an apparent ankle injury and had to be assisted to the locker room. While attempting to cut aggressively to receive a pass, he rolled his left ankle.

Expand Tweet

Following his brief exit due to a right ankle injury, Ant managed to deliver an impressive performance, attempting a season-high 29 shots.

Over his past nine games, he has consistently showcased his scoring prowess, achieving at least 25 points in eight of those contests.

Additionally, he contributed significantly on the defensive end as well, recording a season-high four steals.

During the 108-106 loss against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, he momentarily exited to the locker room in the first half due to an apparent right ankle injury incurred during the contest.

This particular injury has not caused him to miss any games. Instead, his absences from play this season, which amount to three games, were all a result of a hip injury he sustained in November.

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves will be aired locally on the Bally Sports Network North and SE-MEM for home and away coverage. The tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST at Target Center in Minneapolis.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.