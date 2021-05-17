Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns set fresh goals for next season after Minnesota Timberwolves finish 2020-21 NBA campaign strongly

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves season ended a long time ago, they have gone down fighting. It was thought that they would tank the rest of their campaign to improve their draft lottery odds, but since the start of April the T-Wolves have won half of their 22 matchups. They ranked fourth in the NBA in points and assists during that run thanks to having their three stars healthy.

We recently reported on rumors that Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell could be leaving the franchise in the summer. Both have been hampered by injuries in the last couple of seasons, though they would attract a lot of interest if they were made available.

However, given the team's recent performances and their dynamic partnership with Rookie of the Year candidate Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves may opt to keep them. The three stars spoke to the league's media on Monday to discuss the season as a whole and their future.

Minnesota Timberwolves stars could stay together after strong finish to 2020-21 season

After a positive month and a half of basketball, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended the campaign with a 136-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Although the Mavs utilized 14 players in the matchup to give Doncic and Porzingis significant rest, the result was fairly archetypal of the T-Wolves lately.

With Towns, Edwards and Russell all healthy at the same time, Minnesota were prolific on the offensive end, though were also porous on defense. In their last 22 matchups, they conceded the fifth-most points of any team in the league. They also ranked in the bottom-five teams for most points conceded in the paint.

Nevertheless, they have been hugely impressive and have played some of the franchise's best basketball since the beginning of last season. This may have inspired their best player, Karl-Anthony Towns, to stay if he had any ideas of leaving in the offseason. Speaking to the press on Monday, Towns expressed his satisfaction with playing for the T-Wolves.

"I hope to have a career with one team like Kobe, like Tim and Kobe. I'm so happy to play here in Minnesota."

It's little surprise that Towns isn't opposed to staying in Minnesota given his close relationship with D'Angelo Russell and the outrageous talent rookie Anthony Edwards has shown this season. Edwards has lived up to his No.1 draft pick and is certainly going to be a star for the future.

Akin to Luka Doncic and Trae Young in recent years, the rookie could be the player to propel the Minnesota Timberwolves back into the playoffs in future seasons.

Speaking to the media, Edwards discussed his enjoyment of scoring every basket he has made this year and stated that he hopes to be an All-Star next season.

He's certainly played like an All-Star since the event's break in March. Over 36 games, the 19-year-old averaged 23.8 points and 5.3 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. He was thrust into the spotlight, taking the most field-goals of any Minnesota Timberwolves player during that time.

DLo finished the season with another 20/10 night. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Jg7TCXED88 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 17, 2021

Completing the Minnesota Timberwolves trio of offensive talent is D'Angelo Russell. Although he has struggled with injuries, in the 42 games he did play, he was very efficient. Per 36 minutes, Russell averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists.

If they can keep the three players together and healthy, the Minnesota Timberwolves can reach the playoffs next season. When discussing the trio, Towns stated they can't let egos get in the way and don't want to be another case of talented players not being able to work together effectively.

It will be a big summer ahead then for both the players and the Minnesota Timberwolves front office. If they can add valuable pieces to their trio of stars, fans can be very excited for the next NBA campaign.