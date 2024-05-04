Anthony Edwards vs Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Stats, Records and More Explored

Anthony Edwards and Jamal Murray are two of the best performers in the 2024 NBA playoffs and they're set to face off in the Western Conference semis when the Denver Nuggets take on an inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The No. 2 and No. 3 seed in the West will clash in an intriguing series projected to be one of the best of this round.

Edwards and Murray will have a big responsibility to try and take their squads to the Western Conference finals and seeing how well they played in the first round, it's fair to expect a big dua between Edwards and Murray in this series.

They tied their regular-season matchup (2-2), with Edwards leading his squad during their two wins. Now, it's time to untie this matchup and see who is the best team and the best guard.

Anthony Edwards vs Jamal Murray playoff stats explored

The difference between games played is notable here, as Anthony Edwards made it to the playoffs for the first time two seasons ago. During those 15 matchups, he's averaged 28.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Murray, who has played 58 games, has posted 24.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Nuggets.

These two talented guards have faced each other seven times during their careers, with Edwards posting 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On the other hand, Murray has averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in seven matchups against his younger opponent.

These are the numbers of the two guards in their head-to-head matchups:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3PT% FT% Anthony Edwards 20.6 4.9 3.7 0.7 0.1 44.9 24.3 67.9 Jamal Murray 20.4 3.6 5.4 1 0.1 49.8 42.8 76.8

Will Anthony Edwards beat the Nuggets after last season's elimination?

It's not a secret that Ant is looking to get revenge on the Nuggets after getting eliminated last season in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The talented guard showed glimpses of what he could do on the biggest stage last year and has already elevated his game this season, dominating the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

As for Murray, he was untouchable against the LA Lakers, even defeating them with buzzer-beaters to send a clear message: they can't still touch the Nuggets.

Having two inspired players like these makes this series hard to predict. However, taking into account their supporting casts, Murray has the edge over Ant. This series is likely to go the distance thanks to these two, with the Nuggets ultimately getting the edge over Edwards and Co.