Approaching 15th year in the league, Steph Curry finds joy in mentoring young talents: "They're a lot better than I was"

At this stage of his illustrious career, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry also enjoys sharing his know-how with younger generations of players.

But while he is at this, he said certain realizations dawned on him, which has only inspired him more as he continues with his NBA career.

Steph Curry shared his thoughts in an interview with SLAM earlier this year:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s just a reminder of, you know, there’s a lot of different approaches to the game.

You know, they’re (kids) so talented and skilled and they all have different strengths and weaknesses, but being able to put them in a position where they’re tested with the details of balance and mechanics and processing information, like, that cycle always kind of reveals itself.”

He added:

“I keep telling them, even in my 15th year, going into my 15th year in the league, I’m still trying to perfect the stuff that I’m teaching them. And they’re probably learning for the first time.

"They remind you of that journey. We all started from somewhere. They’re a lot better than I was when I was their age.

"Just understanding, like, I still feel like I can get better, so I hope that they hear that and then watching them get bright-eyed when I tell them something like that just gives me so much juice. This game is such a beautiful game.”

Watch Steph Curry teach in his basketball camp:

Curry was selected with the No. 7 pick by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He has since won four NBA titles with Golden State (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) and two MVP awards.

Curry’s spirited style of play has made him popular with young players, who look up to him as an inspiration. It is something he hopes to continue doing when plays his 15th year next season.

Sabrina Ionescu calls out Steph Curry after a historic performance at 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest

Steph Curry’s impact on the younger generation of players comes in all forms, including on women players who have excelled in the sport.

Among them is Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty in the WNBA and is a fan of "Chef Curry".

Ionescu broke the all-time WNBA and NBA 3-point contest record earlier this year. The two-time WNBA All-Star went for 25-27 shot attempts for a total of 37 en-route to winning the WNBA three-point contest at the All-Star Weekend.

Following the amazing feat, she took to Twitter and called out Steph Curry to let him know about what she did:

Expand Tweet

Curry, who is no stranger to having spectacular 3-point moments, was left amazed, tweeting:

"RIDICULOUS! @sabrina_i20."

Steph Curry currently holds the record from most points scored in a round in the history of the NBA 3-point shootout with 31 out of a possible 40 points. He set the record in 2021 in Atlanta.