Are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard really ending the super-team culture in the NBA?

Over time, it has been the norm in the NBA for quality players to make their way to a super team to aid their pursuit of a championship ring and major titles. Quality players become powerful due to their outstanding talents and use such power to leverage which franchise and players they get to play for and with, thereby creating a super team that will dominate the league and win championships.

Despite this trend, a few players have chosen the path of loyalty to the teams that selected them at the drafts. Some players like Giannis Antetokounmpo have gone a step further to prove that loyalty also bears rewards.

Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo's loyalty to the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The skinny 18 years old Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. In 2014, he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and became the Most Improved Player in 2017. The rest, they say, is history.

Giannis has always been considered to be an altogether incredible being on and off the court. In light of his outstanding run since 2017, having made the NBA All-Star team consecutively since 2017 till date, a two-time MVP, amongst other breathtaking statistics. Giannis had offers from a list of major teams like the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers who were ready to go over and beyond to get him into the team. He could have forced a move to any one of them using his leverage but instead, he decided to re-sign with the Bucks.

When asked why he had this to say.

“But that’s my stubborn side. It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy. I could go to a super team and just do my part and win a championship.

But this is the hard way to do it and this is the way to do it and we did it, f****** did it. We did it, man.”

The Greek Freak re-signed with the Bucks on a 5 year-long deal with a $228 million extension. The decision was met with both shock and excitement. A new path was forged, one that could influence more players, especially the young ones, to ride it out with the teams that chose them during the draft.

Damian Lillard sticking it out with the Blazers

Damian Lillard #6 of Team United States looks on against Islamic Republic of Iran during the first half of a Men's Preliminary Round Group A game on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 28, 2021 in Saitama, Japan

Damian Lillard's loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers is not yet as rewarding as Giannis' for the Bucks, but he has remained with the Blazers while consistently putting up stellar performances. He recorded a career-high 34.3 points per game during the 2020-21 playoffs season, completing 4.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game.

Lillard's transition into the NBA was filled with doubts, but the Blazers took a chance with the little guard and selected him as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. On his debut, he put up 23 points on the scoreboard and made 11 assists, becoming the third player in NBA history with at least 20 points and 10 assists in their debut game, joining the exclusive list that consists of NBA superstars, Oscar Robertson and Allen Iverson.

He tied with Jason Kidd as the rookie with the most assists in their first game, a record Jason Kidd made in 1994. It was also the most by a Blazer player in his first game. Lillard went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in 2013.

The six-time All-Star player has built his skills and developed himself into being one of the top seven players in the NBA. He has stayed true to the Blazers and fought tirelessly at every point on the court for the city of Portland.

It is also important to note that no one will crucify him if he requests a trade to a super-team, he has more than proved himself and shown nothing short of genuine loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The sort of loyalty shown by Giannis and Lillard could lead to a new crop of players walking the path towed by the NBA legends like Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks), Kobe Bryant (L.A. Lakers), John Stockton (Utah Jazz), Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) and Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers).

