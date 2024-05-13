Are Hawks eyeing to land Bronny James with #1 pick in 2024 Draft? Debunking rumors of LeBron James uniting with his son in Atlanta

Bronny James is still in the 2024 NBA Draft. The speculation continues to swirl around the future of LeBron James’s son. Now the internet is buzzing with suggestions the Atlanta Hawks could take Bronny with the first overall pick after winning the draft lottery. However, those rumors are completely fabricated.

A viral parody account got the internet buzzing with a fake report that the Hawks were considering drafting Bronny with the first overall pick. The account also falsely claimed that the Hawks would make moves to sign LeBron James as well.

The reports have no verification and are purely satirical. The account’s main goal is to generate fake sports news in attempt to fool the internet. Here is the parody tweet falsely reporting the Hawks are planning to use their first overall pick on the famous NBA star’s son.

Bronny James draft projections

Bronny James is likely to go undrafted according to most NBA draft experts. He could end up in the late second round. James had a rough freshman season at USC after starting the season late due to a cardiac arrest episode.

USC then struggled towards a losing record and James never found his role or flow with the team. His lack of experience and success at the college level has led many draft experts to project him as a late second-round pick at best.

However, James could get drafted earlier given his genetics. A team may take Bronny James in the first round to attempt to persuade LeBron James to sign with their team.

James has stated he has always desired to play an NBA season with his son. He also has a player option for next season and could opt out, becoming a free agent. This would allow James to sign with whatever team drafted Bronny if he takes a discount.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the LA Lakers may even consider using their first-round pick on Bronny James as part of their campaign to ensure LeBron returns to LA next season. The Lakers should have their own first-round pick this season as the New Orleans Pelicans have the right to either their 2024 or 2025 first-round pick due to the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans are reportedly choosing the 2025 pick, allowing the Lakers to select in the first round this summer.

Another team could pull the same bold move and draft Bronny James ahead of projections to try and bring in LeBron as well. LeBron James played at an All NBA level once again and proved that he can transform a team despite his age. The Hawks however seem unlikely to follow that train of thought with the first overall pick despite what parody accounts may tweet.