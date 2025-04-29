Are the Indiana Pacers bonafide title contenders? Examining 3 factors behind their first-round success so far

The Indiana Pacers are one win away from reaching the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Pacers took a 3-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks after picking up a 129-103 win in Game 4. But are they legitimate contenders for the championship?

Ad

Indiana reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year, getting swept by the Boston Celtics in four games. However, three of the four games were very close, and the Pacers could have won those three if they had the experience to finish games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They had a rough start to the 2024-25 NBA season, but the Indiana Pacers had the third-best record in the league at 34-14 since the calendar turned 2025. They were only behind the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics, who were the two favorites to win this year's NBA championship.

3 factors behind the Indiana Pacers' first-round success so far

#1 - Confidence is key

The Indiana Pacers have been playing confident basketball since the start of 2025. There is an arrogance to them that rubs other teams and fans the wrong way. Tyrese Haliburton has embraced his role as a villain, helped by his stints with WWE over the past year.

Ad

Haliburton getting voted by his peers as the "Most Overrated Player" in the NBA seems to have made things better for the Pacers. He has been fantastic in this series, averaging a double-double.

Ad

And it's not just the Haliburton, but the entire Indiana Pacers roster, from Myles Turner, to Pascal Siakam, to Andrew Nembhard and the rest of their corps. They are not in the same category as the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder, but they could make some noise and play spoilers in the East.

#2 - Rick Carlisle is still a damn good coach

Not a lot of people might remember, but Rick Carlisle is a championship-winning coach. He guided the Dallas Mavericks to one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history in 2011. He had the right combination of players en route to beating the Miami Heat in six games.

Ad

Carlisle is still a really good coach, proven by what the Indiana Pacers have done over the past two seasons. He has clearly defined the roles of his players and every one of them adheres to it. He has created depth, speed, shooting, and has adapted his style to the modern NBA.

But the Pacers' defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo this series proves they have a shot. Antetokounmpo has been dominant, but Carlisle has to put together a task force of sorts to tire him out. He also has his players limiting the rest of the Bucks, with Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez having a terrible series.

Ad

#3 - Depth helps

During the NBA playoffs, most coaches like to have a shorter rotation that features seven to eight players. JJ Redick played his starting five in the entire second half without making a substitution in Game 4 of the LA Lakers' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Rick Carlisle is a little different with at least 10 players in his postseason rotation. His starting five of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner has been exceptional.

Ad

Their bench that features TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker and Thomas Bryant has been fantastic. They know they are playing limited minutes and giving all of their effort on both sides of the floor.

Ad

One example of this was Walker in Game 4, scoring 12 points in 21 minutes off the bench. He was in and out of the rotation during the regular season, but he plays well when his number gets called.

Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers- Milwaukee Bucks series is on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the Pacers win, they will move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals and face the powerhouse Cleveland Cavaliers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More