Are Luka Doncic and Devin Booker related to each other? Finding any links between two stars

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker are two of the league’s most exciting stars to watch. At only 24 and 26 years old respectively, Doncic and Booker have had a share of battles on the court that included iconic moments. Although some fans have speculated about a possible family connection due to their physical similarities and basketball prowess, it's important to clarify that Doncic and Booker are not related in any way.

In the 2022 playoffs, Doncic netted 35 points in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, where his team Dallas Mavericks secured a dominant 33-point victory over the Phoenix Suns, led by Booker. This performance followed Doncic's memorable quote, "Everyone appears tough when they're winning," which he made after their Game 5 loss.

Luka Doncic was born on Feb. 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to Mirjam Poterbin and Saša Doncic. His mother Mirjam has a diverse background as a beautician, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former model. Meanwhile, Luka's father Saša is a Slovenian professional basketball coach and a former player who most recently served as the head coach of Ilirija in the Slovenian League.

In contrast, Booker was born on Oct. 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, to Veronica Gutiérrez and Melvin Booker. Devin is the only child of his father. His mother Veronica works as a cosmetologist while his father Melvin is a former professional basketball player who briefly played as a point guard for the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

It's worth noting that Melvin had a professional basketball career that included playing in Europe, but there is no known connection or relationship between him and the Doncic family.

Both Luka Doncic and Devin Booker come from distinct backgrounds and family histories in the world of basketball, and any speculation about a familial connection is not accurate.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks go 0-2 in Abu Dhabi games

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks experienced defeat in both of their preseason games in Abu Dhabi against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with scores of 111-99 and 104-96. While it's important to remember that these were preseason games and that various factors can contribute to losses, the outcomes were still losses in the record.

On a positive note, Doncic managed to demonstrate that his thigh injury was not a major concern, as he contributed 25 and 18 points in the two games, showcasing his ability to perform despite the injury.

According to Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, the most significant takeaway from the games in Abu Dhabi was the overall health of his players.

“I thought the trip was a positive in so many ways when you look at the health. We leave here healthy headed to Madrid, and then we get back to work on Monday. We’ll have [Sunday] off, but again a lot of positives,” Kidd said. (via Sports Illustrated)

The Mavs will next face Real Madrid, Doncic's former club, before heading back to Dallas to finish off the preseason with a home game against the Detroit Pistons.