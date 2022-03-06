“Are they saying Reggie in the house that Kobe Bryant and Shaq built? For the franchise that had Wilt, West, Magic, and Kareem, and Worthy, are we serious right now?” - Jalen Rose on the ‘lowest of lows’ for the Los Angeles Lakers

It is dark times in Laker land after the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-111. Getting beat by the team you share a court with, by that much, while the Clippers are missing critical stars, is why Jalen Rose said this is one of the lowest points for the Lakers.

After going into halftime with a contested game, with the Clippers only up to three as the score was 66-63, the Lakers then got destroyed in the third quarter. Reggie Jackson scored 15 of his 36 points in the third quarter, as the Clippers won the quarter 40-18. That quarter was everything wrong with the Lakers, from the lack of effort to the poor play on both ends of the court.

Rose would talk about the embarrassing loss on his show on ESPN, “Jalen & Jacoby.” He would say:

“Are they saying Reggie in the house that Kobe Bryant and Shaq built? For the franchise that had Wilt, West, Magic, Kareem, and Worthy, are we serious right now? I do not want to disrespect Reggie Jackson because that is my guy, he was balling, a career night, but this is the lowest of the lows.”

Even though the Clippers were the home team in this game, it is well known that the Lakers run Los Angeles. The Lakers fans are always louder when the two face-off, no matter who is home, but not in this game.

The Clippers fans were canting “REGGIE” so loud that it was clear through the broadcast. Jackson was defiantly enjoying it, going after Russell Westbrook, who has some unpleasant memories from their time on the Oklahoma City Thunder together.

Dan Favale @danfavale name: reggie jackson



age: 31



occupation: owner of los angeles lakers



residence: inside russ' head name: reggie jacksonage: 31occupation: owner of los angeles lakersresidence: inside russ' head https://t.co/PbFgUC9UJ1

What is next for the Los Angeles Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers had come out of the All-Star Break somehow looking worse than they did before it started. They were already a team sitting out of the playoff lock spots, and now they find themselves in an even deeper hole.

They are nine games behind the Denver Nuggets for the sixth seed, which would get them that locked playoff spot, which is a gab they will not likely reach. To make it worse, sitting in ninth place, they are only two games away from dropping to 11th, which would take them out of the play-in tournament.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Stephen A. Smith on the Lakers:



“Their season is OVER.” Stephen A. Smith on the Lakers: “Their season is OVER.” https://t.co/cUoqXFKabt

LeBron James will likely not let that happen. Missing the play-in tournament after starting the season as an NBA Finals favorite would be one of the biggest meltdowns in American sports history. James has played at an MVP level, and if he could get at least some help, they would find themselves in a better position.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the play-in tournament this season. Their hope is that Anthony Davis could come back before then and help the team make the playoffs, but they probably won’t make it out of the first round.

Edited by Rohit Mishra