Are Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry in an open marriage? Debunking rumors about the Warriors star

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry have been one of the most popular NBA couples. They've known each other since they were teenagers in the same church group and have been together since they were in high school. They married in 2011 and have three beautiful children together: 10-year-old daughter Riley, seven-year-old son Ryan, and three-year-old son Canon.

Despite having such a relationship-goal-worthy equation, there was a viral rumor suggesting Ayesha and Steph were in an open marriage. However, that theory is far from true. Ayesha debunked those rumors.

An Instagram handle catering to gossip about public figures released a report that stated that an anonymous NBA couple isn't as faithful as they appear to be in the public eye (via Complex):

"Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be. They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn they’ve been together for so long.”

Attention quickly turned to Ayesha and Steph Curry, who have publicly displayed affection and support for each other. They attend award shows together, and Ayesha, with their children, is also seen supporting her husband during NBA games.

However, she didn't take too long to debunk that rumor. As fans started mocking Steph and her online, Ayesha responded to one of the comments from a fan calling her out for having an open marriage in January 2022, saying:

“Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

The rumors have slowed down since Ayesha went public to slam this false information about her marriage with Steph Curry.

Ayesha continues to be supportive of Steph Curry as he extends his legacy on the court

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are still going strong in their relationship, that's lasted over 15 years. They have battled several rumors about their marriage and relationship, especially since they took over as one of the most popular celebrity couples.

They're both supportive of each other's endeavors. Steph has encouraged Ayesha to develop her cooking business and actively pursue her other interests professionally. Meanwhile, Ayesha has been alongside Steph throughout his NBA journey and continues to be around with her husband chasing his fifth ring.

She has attended nearly all games during this current playoff run. Curry has been excellent in leading the Warriors' charge, averaging 30.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. The Warriors are currently down 1-3 against the Lakers, though.

However, it's difficult to rule out Steph Curry's greatness and his ability to help the Warriors overcome this deficit and advance to the conference finals. He proved that with a 50-point outing against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 in the opening round.

