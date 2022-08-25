“Are you SURE Indiana wants to pay Russell Westbrick 47 MILLION DOLLARS” - Skip Bayless questions LA Lakers' ability to get a deal centered around Russell Westbrook done for Indiana Pacers’ duo

NBA analyst Skip Bayless is doubtful about whether the LA Lakers can get a deal to acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner centered around Russell Westbrook. The Lakers reportedly acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. It has been speculated that they could trade Westbrook to the Pacers soon.

However, Bayless questioned whether Indiana would be keen to take on Westbrook's $47 million expiring deal and the distant 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Here's what the Fox Sports analyst tweeted:

"Laker Nation: Are you SURE Indiana wants to pay Russell Westbrick 47 MILLION DOLLARS for a season - even though the expiring deal then opens tons of cap space. But are you SURE the Pacers want 1st-round picks (for Hield/Turner) they can't use for five and seven years???"

The Indiana Pacers are committed to a rebuild. They have moved veterans Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon. Hield and Turner don't fit their current timeline, which makes them an ideal trade partner for Russell Westbrook.

The Pacers can keep the former MVP or agree to a buyout. Meanwhile, the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks can be used in trades by the Pacers when their current group is ready to compete for a playoff spot.

LA Lakers adding Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for Russell Westbrook would position them well to contend in the Western Conference.

The LA Lakers have been quietly active this offseason. They were linked to Kyrie Irving for the longest time, but the Nets reportedly hope to keep the five-time All-Star this season. That may have led to their decision to get the deal done for Patrick Beverley.

It's widely speculated that this could see the Lakers make a flurry of moves. Moving Russell Westbrook in a trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner seems to be the next order of business for the 17-time NBA champions.

Both players fill the Lakers' roster needs. Turner helps the team with his ability to protect the rim and play as a stretch five, while Hield adds a much-needed shooting threat from the perimeter.

However, the LA Lakers reportedly aren't willing to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for the Pacers' duo. Indiana might not be keen to approve the deal if they don't get draft compensation in return. It will be interesting to see how the Lakers go about their approach with training camp fast approaching.

