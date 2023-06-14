"As a family, D keeps the shirt off” - Gabrielle Union cracks hilarious joke about Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Tuesday. During the interview she made some hilarious comments about her basketball husband Dwyane Wade and how he likes to plan their vacations.

Hosts Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had plenty of questions for Union during her appearance. When asked about where they may be spending their upcoming ninth wedding anniversary, Union said it was sure to be a celebratory affair.

"Oh, do we celebrate. We’ll celebrate a Wednesday just because! So our anniversary, we usually go big on a big trip with a few other couple friends who are married around the same time," Union said. "And we have ourselves a very good time in and around the globe."

Dwyane Wade: The vacation planner?

Union went on to say Wade is usually the one who picks the destinations for the group. She said her husband usually has a number one priority when deciding on a locale, and it involves warm weather.

"As a family, D keeps the shirt off," Union said. "So I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable."

Wade, of course, has an athletic body that he can show off. He is also apparently the main planner on family and friends trips. Union said she lets Wade make most of the decisions. If you need their itinerary, do not ask Union.

"You should absolutely ask Dwayne because I'm also the spouse who doesn't read full emails," Union said. "I'm like, 'When did we sign up for this?' He's like, 'It's in the email!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I didn't read it.' But yes, we have an amazing trip planned. It's a little cloak and dagger, and I just stopped asking questions because I know it's going to be amazing."

The couple shares their trips with other couples, but Wade appears to be the main organizer. The basketball legend is still organizing a team and playmaking in retirement.

The couple share a blended family. They have four children together. Three were from Wade’s previous marriage. They have two sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9. They also have one daughter, who is trans, Zaya, 16. The couple had their first child together Kaavia in 2018 through a surrogate. Wade is also the guardian of his nephew Dahveon, 21.

