"As you grew, so did I": When LeBron James won hearts with emotional monologue in epic Beats commercial ft. Bronny James

LeBron James was featured in a Beats by Dre commercial with his son Bronny James back in Dec. 2022. The commercial titled “Fatherhood” was a montage of pictures and videos of LeBron and Bronny. James did a voiceover and delivered a heartfelt monologue that won hearts all around the world:

“I always knew I would be a great ball player then I had you and I had no idea how I was gonna be as a father. I'll be honest, I was scared. But I kept trying. Cause you grew, so did I. Patience, commitment, joy things I've learned from basketball. But really, I understood from you.”

The commercial ends with Bronny James and LeBron James doing a special handshake. Two years after the commercial, Bronny was drafted by the LA Lakers with the 55th pick and now plays with his father in the NBA. To put that into perspective, Bronny James wasn’t even born until a year after his father made his NBA debut in Oct. 2003.

The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Lakers this season, playing around 4.7 minutes per game. James might not have hit the league running but has slowly been finding his footing in the G League.

In nine appearances for the South Bay Lakers, Bronny is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Once he starts getting more minutes in the NBA, it should only be a matter of time before Bronny starts contributing to the Lakers’ success.

LeBron James might end up playing in the NBA with both his sons

LeBron James has already realized one dream since sharing an NBA court with Bronny James. Now, he might just end up doing the same with his younger son, Bryce James. Bryce has already played his final game of high school basketball and will now take his talents to Arizona to play with the Wildcats.

At 6-foot-6, James is expected to follow in his father and brother’s footsteps and will likely be part of the 2026 draft class. LeBron James is still playing at a very high level, recording 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.

Nothing is stopping him from spending a few more years in the league and if he does, he might get to share the court with both his sons. It will surely make for a legendary moment if LeBron James shares an NBA court with both of his sons before his career ends.

