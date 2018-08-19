Asian Games 2018 - Basketball Day 4: Taipei upset Unified Korea, India defeated by Kazakhstan

The Women's Basketball action resumed in GBK Basketball hall with an exciting match up between Unified Korea (16) and Chinese Taipei (40) in the 2018 Asian Games. The match lived up to the expectations of the audience. The nail-biting encounter finished at the end of the first overtime with Chinese Taipei upsetting the favourites, the Korean team.

The match started with the Unified Koreans taking a slender lead at the end of the first quarter 23-21. Taipei turned the tide around at the end of the first half with a 22-17 lead at the end of the second quarter. The Koreans managed to reduce the lead to one point at the end of the third (18-16) and then tied it in the 4th quarter (15-14). Taipei reversed the proceedings in the overtime with a 14-12 scoreline.

Final Result: Chinese Taipei defeated Unified Korea 87-85 (21-23, 22-17, 16-18, 14-15, 14-12). Taipei's Szuchin Peng scored 21 points, Pingjen Huang 17 and Ihsiu Cheng 15. Korea's Suk Yong Ro scored 32 points and Hanbyul Kim 26. The Korean's 3 point shooting efficiency was a dismal 7% scoring just 2 of the 27 attempts.

Taipei upset Unified Korea at the 2018 Asian Games

In the second match of the day, China (10) dominated Japan (13) and proved the other competitors that they are a strong force to win the Gold medal. They comprehensively outplayed Japan with a thumping scoreline of 105-73. Japan only managed to stay even with China in the second quarter. China had a 61% record with 2 point scores converting 30 of the 49 attempts. Add to it the 35 assists, 18 offensive and 33 defensive rebounds and 9 blocks and it was a solid performance from China.

Final Result: China defeated Japan 105-73 (35-22, 20-19, 26-18, 24-14). China's Meng Li and Jiacen Liu scored 18 points each. Japan's Saki Hayashi scored 17 points.

China outplayed Japan

Kazakhstan (46) defeated India (45) in the third match of the day. The Indians were no match for the lanky and physical Kazakh players and suffered their first defeat at the games. Kazakhs had 25 offensive rebounds and 14 steals in the whole game. The Indians will still make it to the quarterfinals if they defeat Indonesia. They would play possibly against the top seeds China in the Quarters.

Final Result: Kazakhstan defeated India 79-61 (18-13, 19-12, 22-21, 20-15). Tamar Yagodkina (KAZ) scored 21 points. Palanilkumakalayil Skaria Jeena of India scored 15 points.

Kazakhstan got the better of India (Image Courtesy: Sportstarlive)

The final match of the day pitted the highly impressive Mongolians against Hong Kong (64). Mongolians had a great start in the first quarter and raced away to a 10 point difference. They maintained the slender lead through the rest of the match. Hong Kong did come back strongly in the third quarter but a tied fourth quarter sealed the fate for them. Mongolia excelled with 19 offensive and 36 defensive rebounds compared to 10 offensive and 25 defensive rebounds from their compatriots.

Final Result: Mongolian defeated Hong Kong 83-79 (22-12, 25-26, 17-22, 19-19). Bulbul Murat of Mongolia top scored with 37 points. Tsz Kwan Li scored 22 points for Hong Kong.

Group Standings

Group A: Chinese Taipei 4, Korea 3, Kazakhstan 3, India 1 and Indonesia 1.

Group B: China 4, Japan 3, Mongolia 2, Hong Kong 2 and Thailand 1.