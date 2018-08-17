Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: India lose to Kazakhstan in  women's basketball

Vinay Sadarjoshi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
109   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:56 IST

Asian Games - Previews
Action from the China vs Japan basketball match at the Asian Games 2018 on Friday

The Chinese Taipei beat Unified Korea in a thrilling match and Japan lost to tournament favourites, China, while Kazakhstan exacted revenge against India in the first match of the Women's Basketball at the Asian Games 2018 on Friday.

In the first match of Day 3, the Chinese Taipei played against Unified Korea in the Group X and won by 87-85 (21-23, 22-17, 16-18, 14-15). The match went to overtime when both the teams got tied up and the Chinese Taipei played outstandingly in overtime (14-12) and won the match. Chinese Taipei's Pingjen Huang scored 17 points and Ro Suk Yong of Korea scored 32 points for her team.

In the second match, tournament favourites China and Japan faced each other in Group Y. China ousted Japan in its first match of the tournament by 105-73 (35-22, 20-19, 26-18, 24-14). China played with experience and won its second match of the tournament.

Li Meng and Liu Jiacen of China scored 18 points jointly and Saki Hayashi of Japan scored 17 points. Japan will face Mongolia on 19th August and China will face Mongolia on 20th August.

India lose to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan beat the Indian team in the third match of Day 3 of Women's Basketball by 79-61 (13-18, 12-19, 21-22, 15-20). Kazakhstan exacted revenge of the FIBA Asia Cup Division B final against India on Friday.

Jeena Skaria PS of India scored 15 points and Tamara Yagodkina of Kazakhstan scored 21 points. India will face Chinese Taipei on 19th August and Kazakhstan will face hosts Indonesia on 19th August in the next matches.

The fourth match of the day was between Mongolia and Hong Kong, China in Group Y. Mongolia beat Hong Kong by 83-79 (22-12, 25-26, 22-17, 19-19). Mongolia were down in the second and third quarters but came back in the fourth quarter. Bulbul Murat of Mongolia scored 37 points and Li Tsz Kwan of Hong Kong scored 25 points.

Group Standings

Group X : Chinese Taipei 4 points, Korea 3 points, Kazakhstan 3 points, India 1 point, Indonesia 1 point.

Group Y : China 4 points, Japan 3 points, Mongolia 2 points, Hong Kong 2 points,Thailand 1 point.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Indian Basketball 2018 Asian Games India Players Asian Games 2018 Basketball Asian Games 2018 Basketball Schedule
Vinay Sadarjoshi
CONTRIBUTOR
.
Asian Games 2018, Preview: Indian Women's Basketball Team
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : Indian Women's Basketball team...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Basketball Draws announced for Indian...
RELATED STORY
FIBA Press Release - Draw Results in for FIBA U18 Asian...
RELATED STORY
Indian U-18 Basketball Team through to the FIBA Asian...
RELATED STORY
FIBA U-18 Asian Championship: India Basketball Roster...
RELATED STORY
William Jones Cup 2018: Indian Women's Basketball Roster...
RELATED STORY
FIBA U18 Asian Championship: India Get First Win of the...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India Crash Out with a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us