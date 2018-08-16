Asian Games 2018 : Indian Women's Basketball team Preview,Schedule and Roster.

Jeena Scaria PS - The captain of Indian Women's Basketball team for Asian Games

Jakarta, Indonesia: As Asia's biggest sporting tournament rolls back after 4 years from Incheon, South Korea to Jakarta Indonesia where Indian Basketball targets to improve the performance in the upcoming tournament.

Indian Women's Basketball team is up for the challenge and ready to face big Asian countries after the memorable shot by Shireen Limaye during FIBA Asia Cup 2017 Division B final against Kazakhstan and got promoted to the Division A.

After promoting to Division A for upcoming Asia Cup Indian Women's Basketball team lost all the pool matches during Commonwealth Games 2018 against Jamaica, Malaysia, and New Zealand. After Commonwealth Games Indian Women's Basketball team travel to Taiwan for William Jones Cup where they lost all the matches against Korea, Japan,New Zealand and China.

Now 12 strong member squad ready for the Asian Games 2018 and landed in Indonesia. Indian Olympic Association made strong decision not to send the lower ranked Men's Basketball team to the event based on their performance in the Commonwealth Games 2018 and India has also not sent the Men's and Women's team in 3x3 format to the Asian Games 2018.

The top four teams from each group will advance to next rounds and India just needs to win a single match in the group stage to progress through to the next rounds.

Basketball Draws at Asian Games 2018:

Group X : Korea, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, India.

Group Y : China, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Mongolia.

Indian Women's Basketball Roster :

Jeena Skaria PS (C), Stephy Nixon, Shireen Limaye, Raspreet Sidhu, Anjana PG, Priyanka Prabhakar, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Sangeeta Kaur, Madhu Kumari, Bhandavya HM, RajaPriyadarshini, Nishi Sharma.

Head Coach: Shiba Maggon.

Basketball Preliminary Round Schedule for :

1) Date : August 17 - India vs. Kazakhstan Timing : 2:30 PM.

2) Date : August 19 - Chinese Taipei vs. India Timing : 8:30 AM.

3) Date : August 20 - Korea vs. India Timing : 8:30 AM

4) Date : August 23 - India vs. Indonesia Timing : 5 PM

India will look forward to ensuring the place in Quarter Finals of the event as Kazakhstan and Indonesia are defeatable opponents in the preliminary rounds.