Asian Games 2018: Indian Women's Basketball team loses to strong Unified Korea

Action from India vs Unified Korea Basketball Match at Asian Games 2018

On day 7 of the basketball fixtures at the Asian Games 2018, the Indian women's basketball team were unable to register a victory against a strong Unified Korean team on Monday.

The Unified Korean team are tournament favorites to win a gold medal in this year's Asian Games but they faced a disappointing defeat against a Chinese Taipei team in their previous match.

However, they bounced back very strong against India after that defeat to claim an excellent victory.

India had lost to lower ranked Kazakhstan in their first match and in the second match Indian team lost to word number 40 Chinese Taipei.

Match Review:

The Unified Korean basketball team beat India by 104-54 (22-12, 27-10, 25-17,30-15). Madhu Kumari of India scored 14 points and Leeseul Kang of Unified Korea scored 17 points.

In the first quarter, the Unified Korean team sent out a strong message to the Indian team and extended their lead to 22-12 with the Korean team taking advantage of turnovers made by the Indian team.

India unable to defend well in the first half and Korea extended their lead to 49-22 after the first half.

India strongly came back after the first half and started to attack in the third quarter but the Korean team showed their experience to extend the lead to 74-39 after the third quarter.

India was unable to catch up to the Koreans in the fourth quarter and lost the match by 104-54.

Tough road ahead for India

India lost it's three matches in the group stages against Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Unified Korea.

In their last match of the group stage, the Indian team will face hosts Indonesia on the 23rd of August 2018. India has to win that match against Indonesia to qualify for further rounds of the Asian Games 2018.

On Sunday, the Indonesian team gave a tough fight against Kazakhstan and lost by a margin of only 12 points. Therefore, India has to take the Indonesian team seriously to qualify for further rounds.