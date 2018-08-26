Asian Games 2018 : Round-Up of Day 10 Basketball Results

Vinay Sadarjoshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 236 // 26 Aug 2018, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

On day 10 of the Basketball at the Asian Games 2018, Only men's basketball matches were scheduled and the First time Iran was fielded against Syria where Iran won with a small difference. Chinese Taipei beat Qatar in the second match of the day 10. In the third match of the day, Mongolia beat hosts Indonesia with a small margin.

Iran 68 - 55 Syria Men's Basketball

Action from Iran and Syria Basketball at the Asian Games on Day 10

Today Iran was seen struggling against the Syrian team in the first match of the Day 10. In the first half, Iran took the lead by 4 points after the first half by 30-24. Syrian team tries to overcome the lead in the third quarter.

In the second half, Iran fielded their main squad as Syria couldn't attack Iran as Iran took the lead by 52-38 after the third quarter and Iran won the match with a lead of 13 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

Final Score : Iran beat Syria 68-55 (16-9, 14-15, 22-14, 16-17). Sajjad Mashatekhi of Iran scored 17 points and Abdulwahab Alhamwi of Syria scored 19 points.

Chinese Taipei 83- 70 Qatar Men's Basketball

Action from Chinese Taipei and Qatar Basketball at the Asian Games on Day 10

In the second match of the day, 2 Chinese Taipei once again top the group table by winning it's the last match against Qatar easily on the last match of the group stage. Both Qatar and Chinese Taipei were qualified for the next rounds.

In first-half Chinese Taipei was on form and attack the Qatar defence but unable took the control of lead in the next Qatar but the Taipei were lead after first half by 39-35. Qatar has no answer for an attack by Chinese Taipei in the third and fourth quarter as Chinese Taipei won with 13 points difference by 83-70.

Final Score : Chinese Taipei beat Qatar by 83-70 (24-13, 15-22, 13-17, 31-18). Chen Yingchun of Chinese Taipei scored 20 points and Abdi Khalid of Qatar scored 13 points.

Mongolia 74 - 69 Indonesia Men's Basketball

Action from Mongolia and Indonesia Basketball at the Asian Games on Day 10

The final match of the day 10 of the Men's Basketball match took place between hosts Indonesia and Mongolia. It's been heartbreaking situation moment for Indonesians as they only lost by 5 points in the last match of the group stage against Mongolians. Both Indonesia and Mongolia were qualified for the further rounds.

Indonesia was on attacking mode after the first quarter but they can't handle the pressure put by Mongolians and Mongolian took the lead by 38-27 after the first half and Indonesia only scored 9 points in the second half. Indonesia gave a tough fight till the last second but unable to finish on the winning side as they lost with only 5 points.

Final Score : Mongolia beat Indonesia by 74-69 (14-18, 24-9, 21-23, 15-19). Sanchir Tungalag of Mongolia scored 28 points and Wisnu Arki Dikania of Indonesia scored 15 points.