Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 11 Basketball Results

As Group stage matches were over for Basketball on Saturday, The Quarter-final matches were started for Women's Basketball on day11.

Chinese Taipei 76 - 59 Mongolia Women's Basketball

Action from Chinese Taipei and Mongolia Basketball at the Asian Games 2018 on day 11

In the first quarter-final on day 11, Chinese Taipei beat Mongolia and enter the Semi-final as Chinese Taipei becomes the first team to enter the Semis. Mongolia fights hard till first half but in the second half Chinese Taipei totally attacked the Mongolian team and won the match.

In the first quarter, Mongolia gave a strong message to Chinese Taipei as they took the lead by 34-33 with only 1 points difference. In the second half, Chinese Taipei attacked the Mongolian team as they took the lead by 53-43 after the third quarter. In the end, Chinese Taipei took the easy lead and ousted the Mongolian team by 76-59.

Final Score: Chinese Taipei beat Mongolia by 76-59 (11-14, 22-20, 20-09, 23-16). Huang Yingli of Chinese Taipei scored 28 points. Solongo Bayasgalan of Mongolia scored 14 points.

Unified Korea 106 - 63 Thailand Women's Basketball

Action from Unified Korea and Thailand Basketball at the Asian Games 2018 on day 11

The Unified Korean team entered the semis like a boss as they beat Thailand Women's in the second quarter-final of the Women's Basketball. Unified Korea lost against Chinese Taipei in the first match in the Preliminary round but after that never lost a single match in the group stage.

In the first half, Korea was fielded with a strong team as they took the lead by 60-19 with a difference of 41 points. In the second half, Thailand tries to back in the game but Korea was already in the huge lead by 106-63.

Final Score: Unified Korea beat Thailand by 106-63 (28-11, 32-8, 16-18, 30-26). Kang Leeseul fo Unified Korea scored 20 points and Maihom Thindaporn of Thailand scored 12 points.

Japan 104 - 57 Kazakhstan Women's Basketball

Action from Japan and Kazakhstan Basketball at the Asian Games 2018 on day 11

Japan women's basketball end the journey of Kazakhstan Women's Basketball by winning with huge points and placed their spot in the Semi-finals. Japan will face China in the Semi-finals.

In the first half, the match was very curious as the difference in the points between the two teams is only by 1 point but Japan came back behind and totally ousted the Kazak team after the first half with 45-28. In the second half, Kazakhstan tried to attack Japan but the unforced errors made by Kazakhstan help to increase the lead and won the match.

Final Score: Japan beat Kazakhstan by 104-57 (22-21, 23-7, 28-18, 31-11). Aya Watanabe of Japan scored 19 points and Kondrakova Nadezhda of Kazakhstan scored 14 points.

China 141-37 Indonesia Women's Basketball

Action from China and Indonesia Basketball at the Asian Games 2018 on day 11

The pre-tournament favourites China end the journey of Hosts Indonesia in Women's Basketball in the Asian Games 2018. China the unbeaten team in the Asian Games 2018 enter the Semis will fight against Japan for the place in finals.

China totally took the control of the game from the starting quarter itself and with the home support Indonesia can't attack the Chinese team and they took the lead of 69-13 after the first half. China took the lead scored it's the highest score in the tournament by 141-37.

Final Score: China beat Indonesia by 141-37 (40-6, 29-7, 40-5, 32-19). Li Yureu of China scored 25 points and Christaline Natasha of Indonesia scored 10 points.

Semi-final fixtures of Women's Basketball

1) Chinese Taipei vs Unified Korea on 30 Aug 2018

2) Japan vs China on 30 Aug 2018