Asian Games 2018: Round-Up of Day 8 Basketball Results

Action from Japan and Hong Kong Basketball at the Asian Games on Day 8

On Day 8 of the Basketball fixtures at the Asian Games, Only Men's Basketball matches were scheduled between Japan and Hong Kong in the first match and Korea and Thailand in the second match.

In the first match, Japan men's basketball team suffered against Hong Kong but won the match with 6 difference in the points. In second match Korea beat Thailand easily and atop the group table of Group A.

Japan 88 - 82 Hong Kong

Today's match against Hong Kong was the toughest match for Japan in the group stage. Hong Kong gave them a tough fight but couldn't finish as the winning side. The difference between the two teams after the first half is only 1 point and Japan was in the lead 42-41. Hong Kong lost the momentum in the third quarter as Japan took a lead of 8 points in the period. By posting 18 points and allowing only 21, Japan ensured Hong Kong could not make a comeback in the game.

Japan was led in scoring by Tenketsu Harimoto with 17 points while also putting up 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Meanwhile, Hong Kong was led by Shiu Wah Leung who recorded a game-high 35 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Final Score : Japan beat Hong Kong by 88-82 (22-19, 20-22, 28-20, 18-21). Atsuya Ota of Japan scored 19 points and Leung Shiu Wah of Hong Kong scored 35 points.

Korea 117-77 Thailand

South Korean Men's Basketball team again atop the group table by winning margin of 40 points in the last match of the group stage against Thailand on Wednesday. Thailand currently placed themselves in the second position of the group table after South Korea. Korea totally took the control of the game in the first half itself as they took the lead of 62-36 after the first half. In the second period, Thailand gave a fight against tournament favorites but Korea was already up by 37 points and finally won by 40.

Final Score: Korea beat Thailand by 117-77 (26-16, 36-20, 29-18, 26-23). Preston Ricardo of Korea scored 21 points and Suktub Tawatchai of Thailand scored 17 points.