Asian Games 2018: Elimination of Indian Women in Group Stage Headline Round-Up of Day 9 Basketball Results

On day 9 of the Basketball Fixtures at the Asian Games 2018, China ended their group stage matches by finishing at the top of the Group B women's basketball by winning the last match against Hong Kong. In the second match of the day in women's basketball, Thailand beat Mongolia and in the third match, Indian women's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss against the hosts Indonesians and were thus eliminated from the tournament.

In Men's Basketball, China beat Kazakhstan in the last match of its group stage.

China 123 - 31 Hong Kong Women's Basketball

Nobody can stop China in Women's Basketball right now as even Hong Kong were unable to register a victory against the tournament favorites China in the last match of the group stage. Hong Kong gave it their all but it was simply not enough as they were down by 38 points at the half.

Prior to the game, both teams had already sealed their spot to the QF's with the Hong Kong loss. Thailand looked strong against Mongolia throughout the match and was dominant right from the beginning, taking a 23-18 first-half lead. In the second half, the defensive errors and turnovers continued for Hong Kong, as they only combined for 9 points in the second half. Hong Kong finished with 32 turnovers for the game and eventually, China won with a dominating margin 123-31.

Final Score : China beat Hong Kong by 123-31 (31-12, 29-10, 37-5, 26-4). Han Xu of China scored 26 points and Cheuk Ting of Hong Kong top-scored for them with 7 points.

Thailand 62 - 39 Mongolia Women's Basketball

In the second half, Thailand continued their dominance and outscored Mongolia by 9 in each of the last two quarters, eventually winning by a 23-point margin.

Final Score: Thailand beat Mongolia by 62-39 (10-6, 13-12, 21-12, 18-9). Maihom Thidaporn and Supira Klanbut of Thailand scored 11 points each and Murat Bulbul of Mongolia scored 11 points.

India 66 - 69 Indonesia Women's Basketball

Once again India failed in the big stage as Indian Women's Basketball team failed to register a single win the Asian Games 2018 as they lost to the lower ranked hosts - Indonesia - in the final match of the women's basketball group match.

It's been heartbreak for India as they lost the match by only three points against the Indonesians. Indians fielded as favorites against hosts but the time for India Basketball is not good at all. All four quarters where neck to neck but Indian couldn't handle the pressure and eventually lost the match by 3 points on the back of a costly turnover by Stephy Nixon in the final 20 seconds.

Final Score : Indonesia beat India by 69-66 (17-14, 14-15, 21-21, 17-16). Christaline Natasha of Indonesia scored 21 points and Stephy Nixon of India scored 18 points.

China 83 - 66 Kazakhstan Men's Basketball

The pre-tournament favorites in both Men's and Women's category are on the winning side without suffering even a single loss in the group stage. The Chinese Men's basketball team end their group matches by placing themselves in the 1st position of the table by winning against Kazakhstan on Thursday.

China took an 8-point lead in the first quarter and seemed to be running away from the game but Kazakhstan rallied back by outscoring them 19-12 in the second half and making it a 1-point game at the halftime. There was no looking back from there as China went up by 12 points at the end of the third quarter. Once again, Kazakhstan fought back but it was just not enough and they ended up falling short by 17 points.

Final Score: China beat Kazakhstan by 83-66( 26-18, 12-19, 31-12, 14-17). Liu Zhixuan of China scored 18 points and Rustam Yergali of Kazakhstan scored 15 points.