Asian Games 2018: Round-up of Day 2 basketball results

Richard Arul Savary
15 Aug 2018, 19:44 IST

Basketball - Olympics: Day 9
The Chinese women were as strong as ever

Basketball 5 x 5 women's events started at the Asian Games 2018 from 15th August and will continue till 1st September 2018. There were a total of 10 teams competing at the Games.

The teams were divided into 2 groups.

Group A:  Korea (16), Chinese Taipei (40), India (45), Kazakhstan (46), and Indonesia (58).

Group B: China (10), Japan (13), Thailand (52), Hong Kong (64) and Mongolia.

In the first match of the day at the GBK Basketball Hall, Jakarta, China (10) played against Thailand (52). The Chinese team is expected to bag the Gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. As predicted, they stomped home past Thailand with a scoreline of 110-42 (30-7, 23-12, 30-14, 27-9).

Serbia v China - Women's Basketball - Olympics: Day 7
China's Sun Mengran

Sun Mengran (CHN) scored 16 points and Li Yueru (CHN) scored 15. Prajupsook Kanokwan (THA) scored 11 points. The Chinese team had a 60% efficiency in two points and three points scoring along with 43 assists and 9 blocks.

The second match saw Chinese Taipei (40) taking on Kazakhstan (46). The Taipei girls quickly got the match under their control by racing away to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter. They kept increasing the lead in each quarter to comfortably win the game 72-42 (16-6, 20-12, 19-11, 17-13).

Peng Szuchin (TPE) was the leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Huang Pingjen with 14. Kondrakova Nadezhda (KAZ) scored 11 points. Taipei had 21 steals to their credit and had 81% efficiency in Free Throws converting 17 of the 21 attempts.

The third match was between Japan (13) and Hong Kong (64). Japan were the comfortable victors as they crushed Hong Kong with a scoreline of 121-44 (29-13, 33-15, 34-6, 25-10).

Nagata Moe (JPN) scored 23 points, Nakada Tamami (JPN) scored 18. Li Tsz Kwan (HKG) scored 13 points. Japan ran riot with 2 point scores, converting 49 of the 63 opportunities with an efficiency of 78%. Their free throw percentage was even better at 79%, converting 11 out of 14 baskets.To round it off, they made 4 blocks, 13 offensive and 47 defensive rebounds in the whole match.

The final match saw the Unified Korea (16) taking on the hosts Indonesia (58). The Unified Korea, made up of both North and South Korea, steamrolled past the hosts to win by a huge scoreline 108-40 (25-8, 33-12, 21-9, 29-11).

Ro Suk Yong top scored for the Unified Korean team with 22 points. Christaline Natasha Debby scored 17 points for the hosts Indonesia. The Unified Korean team had 36 assists along with 32 steals to their credit.

