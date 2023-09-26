Asian Games 2023 3x3 basketball: India vs Macao China preview, prediction, team news and streaming details

The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team opened their Asian Games campaign with a thrilling victory over Malaysia. Competing in Pool C of the round-robin stage, which included strong teams such as China and Macao China, the Indian squad made a strong start with a resounding victory.

Their impressive victory, with a final score of 20-16, not only added 20 valuable points to their tally but also placed them second on the points table, just behind table-toppers China.

This thrilling match, which took place on Monday, September 25, highlighted the Indian players' precise goal-making strategies and teamwork. While Malaysia and Macao have yet to win their first game in the competition, they will undoubtedly put up strong performances in their remaining matches.

Looking ahead, India's men's 3x3 basketball team faces crucial matches. Macao is their next opponent on September 27. Then, on September 29, a highly anticipated clash with China is scheduled. The Indian team hopes to keep their winning streak going as they compete for a medal in this fiercely competitive tournament.

Match Details: India vs Macao China, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, at 12:10 IST.

Venue: Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, Hangzhou, China

India vs Macao China: Full Squads

India

Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Lokendra Singh and Sejin Mathew

Macao China

Sio Wa Lei, Man Io Tang, Chong Kei Kou and Kei Long Ieong

India vs Macao China: Probable Lineup

India: Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Lokendra Singh

Macao China: Sio Wa Lei, Man Io Tang, Chong Kei Kou

India vs Macao China Prediction

The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team is expected to keep their winning streak going in the Asian Games against Macao.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 3x3 Basketball matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 3x3 Basketball matches will be streamed live on Sony Liv. The hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.