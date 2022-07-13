“Ask for the moon, and if I don’t get the moon, I’m keeping Kevin Durant” - Chris Broussard says the Brooklyn Nets are doing the right thing in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets has put him at the center of conversations in the basketball world.

As the weeks go by, the entire league is waiting to see what the final decision on Durant's future will be. There are plenty of teams lining up at a chance to acquire the superstar forward. Although Durant has dealt with injuries over recent years, he's still one of the NBA's top players.

There hasn't been a player with this level of talent to hit the trade market in recent history. The Brooklyn Nets can be patient and set the price high for a team to aquire KD. On "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Chris Broussard said Brooklyn is doing the right thing by seeking a high return.

"If I'm the Nets, I think they're doing the exact right thing," Broussard said. "Ask for the moon, and if I don't get the moon, then I'm keeping Kevin Durant. You got four years left on your deal. We believe you love the game of basketball so much that you wouldn't dare sit out.

"And to be quite honest you will be 34 in September, last thing you need to be doing is wasting years. You've only played 90 games in the last three years. You need to be playing ball."

Basketball world awaits potential Kevin Durant trade

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is expected to be traded.

The sweepstakes for Kevin Durant have provided intrigue with each passing day. After the initial rushes of free agency, it seems as if the rest of the NBA is waiting to see what happens with Durant. The superstar forward has often been connected to the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

While Durant has those teams as his preferred destinations, it's been reported that the Brooklyn Nets have been aggressive in their asking price for a trade. It's a smart move as Durant is one of the game's top players and still has four years remaining on his contract.

- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations

Time will tell where Durant suits up next season. For now, fans will have to wait patiently to see how the situation pans out.

Durant has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in two seasons in Brooklyn. He missed all 72 games in 2019-20 while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. He played 90 of 154 games in the past two seasons.

