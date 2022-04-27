"At least he played 4 playoff games; Where is LeGone?" - Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe get into a hilarious back-and-forth involving LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a hilarious exchange as the two are always at odds regarding LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Sharpe is a hardcore King James fan and has been so throughout his career from Cleveland to Miami to eventually Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Bayless is not only a harsh James critic but is also a huge fan of the Slim Reaper.

On their show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," the two debated after Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs. Sharpe was ecstatic as Bayless' favorite player was humiliated in an embarrassing sweep. Bayless clapped back, suggesting that Durant at least played in the postseason whereas James didn't even have that opportunity.

The back-and-forth went like:

Shannon Sharpe: "The best player on the planet got swept."

Bayless has often called Durant the best player in the world, and watching him get swept certainly wasn't a pretty sight. Bayless responded by saying:

"All I know is, at least those guys (Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) made the playoffs, and LeGone ... where is LeGone? Is he in the Maldives, somewhere in the Indian Ocean?"

James has been posting vacation pictures, and that has led to fans trolling him for missing the playoffs. Sharpe retorted:

"KDone is about to join him in the Seychelles."

Bayless then defended his favorite player.

"Well, at least he actually played four playoff games as opposed to LeGone."

Bayless' commented backfired as Sharpe said:

"And didn't win one? You mean to tell me that man played four games and didn't win one?"

The two co-hosts then fist-bumped after the hilarious exchange before Bayless ended the conversation with one final comeback.

"Yeah, LeBron played none and won none. Way to go!"

Durant and James have technically won the same number of playoff games this season: zero. However, one has to wonder if getting swept in the first round is worse than not playing the play-in tournament at all?

Skip Bayless continues to criticize LeBron James while facing a tough time defending Kevin Durant

Skip Bayless (in 2007) is a famous LeBron James critic and Kevin Durant supporter

Skip Bayless has always rooted for and defended Kevin Durant while comparing him to LeBron James. He believes the Slim Reaper is the best player in the world and has often picked him over James on the NBA's top players leaderboard. However, after Durant got swept in the first round, it became increasingly difficult for Bayless to support Durant in any argument.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless KD and Kyrie on their way to joining LeGone in Cancun. KD and Kyrie on their way to joining LeGone in Cancun.

He spoke against him in a series of tweets after Game 4:

"As wildly gifted as KD is, I’m no longer sure about his competitive psyche. He just loves to perfect his craft, but winning isn’t in the equation. ... We saw attack mode from Kevin Durant for the first time in four games. That’s an indictment of Games 1, 2 and 3. Why didn’t you do this before?"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Until Kevin Durant has an opportunity to right this four-game wrong, I can no longer make the case he's The Best Player on the Planet. Until Kevin Durant has an opportunity to right this four-game wrong, I can no longer make the case he's The Best Player on the Planet.

Bayless also said:

"I'm sorry, but Kevin Durant missed WAY TOO MANY OPEN SHOTS. Of his 18 misses, at least 10 were pretty easy by his standards. The Celtics made all the shots they needed to – many of 'em layups/putbacks. I obviously loved KD's let-it-fly mentality, but he did not redeem himself."

Durant had never been swept in his 14-year career until this season. He is now getting criticized for leaving Steph Curry and Golden State to play with a dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets team. The Warriors are the betting favorites for the championship this season, while the Nets are planning for the summer.

However, Bayless continued to take shots at LeBron James, who isn't even participating in the playoffs.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this. Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He's almost as old as LeBron, who's no longer capable of closing like this.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Does anyone know what ever happened to LeBron James? Does anyone know what ever happened to LeBron James?

