Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks are on a five-game win streak and will be looking to record another victory when they face off against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, August 25.
Sitting fourth in the WNBA Western Conference, the Sparks are looking to force their way into the postseason, courtesy of some stellar play down the stretch of the regular season.
The Dream currently resides third in the Eastern Conference, having won 16 of their 33 games and boasting a 48.5% win rate. However, the Dream are coming into their game against the Sparks on the back of a loss, and that lack of momentum could prove to be a stumbling block.
In the last meeting between these two teams on August 13, the Sparks recorded a 9-point win with the scoreline ending 85-74.
Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction
Given the Sparks' recent good form, they will enter the game as marginal favorites to secure a win. Their recent defeat of the Dream will still be fresh in their minds and should afford them some additional confidence heading into the contest.
However, the Dream are no pushover. Atlanta will want to register a victory over Los Angeles to make amends for their recent loss, and could use that desire to spur them onto an intense performance, which they would hope leads to a win.
Nevertheless, the Sparks hold the biggest win streak in the WNBA at present and have a large amount of momentum spurring them forward as we edge closer to the regular-season finish line.
Atlanta Dream roster
Los Angeles Sparks roster
Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
In her last outing, Azura Stevens registered 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Sparks and will be looking to make a similar impact when she faces the Atlanta Dream. Jordin Canada and leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike will also both be looking to make a big impression on both ends of the court.
For the Dream, Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones will both be featured on the offensive end, while Cheyenne Parker's rebounding skills will be integral to keeping control of the game for Atlanta. Allisha Gray's scoring ability will also be important as the Dream tries to keep pace with the Sparks' much-improved offensive execution.
