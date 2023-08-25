Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 25, 2023 | WNBA

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 25, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 25, 2023 10:32 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream, WNBA Preview

The Los Angeles Sparks are on a five-game win streak and will be looking to record another victory when they face off against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, August 25.

Sitting fourth in the WNBA Western Conference, the Sparks are looking to force their way into the postseason, courtesy of some stellar play down the stretch of the regular season.

The Dream currently resides third in the Eastern Conference, having won 16 of their 33 games and boasting a 48.5% win rate. However, the Dream are coming into their game against the Sparks on the back of a loss, and that lack of momentum could prove to be a stumbling block.

In the last meeting between these two teams on August 13, the Sparks recorded a 9-point win with the scoreline ending 85-74.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

Given the Sparks' recent good form, they will enter the game as marginal favorites to secure a win. Their recent defeat of the Dream will still be fresh in their minds and should afford them some additional confidence heading into the contest.

However, the Dream are no pushover. Atlanta will want to register a victory over Los Angeles to make amends for their recent loss, and could use that desire to spur them onto an intense performance, which they would hope leads to a win.

Nevertheless, the Sparks hold the biggest win streak in the WNBA at present and have a large amount of momentum spurring them forward as we edge closer to the regular-season finish line.

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

In her last outing, Azura Stevens registered 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Sparks and will be looking to make a similar impact when she faces the Atlanta Dream. Jordin Canada and leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike will also both be looking to make a big impression on both ends of the court.

For the Dream, Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones will both be featured on the offensive end, while Cheyenne Parker's rebounding skills will be integral to keeping control of the game for Atlanta. Allisha Gray's scoring ability will also be important as the Dream tries to keep pace with the Sparks' much-improved offensive execution.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...