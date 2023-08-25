Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - August 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks are on a five-game win streak and will be looking to record another victory when they face off against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, August 25.

Sitting fourth in the WNBA Western Conference, the Sparks are looking to force their way into the postseason, courtesy of some stellar play down the stretch of the regular season.

The Dream currently resides third in the Eastern Conference, having won 16 of their 33 games and boasting a 48.5% win rate. However, the Dream are coming into their game against the Sparks on the back of a loss, and that lack of momentum could prove to be a stumbling block.

In the last meeting between these two teams on August 13, the Sparks recorded a 9-point win with the scoreline ending 85-74.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Prediction

Given the Sparks' recent good form, they will enter the game as marginal favorites to secure a win. Their recent defeat of the Dream will still be fresh in their minds and should afford them some additional confidence heading into the contest.

However, the Dream are no pushover. Atlanta will want to register a victory over Los Angeles to make amends for their recent loss, and could use that desire to spur them onto an intense performance, which they would hope leads to a win.

Nevertheless, the Sparks hold the biggest win streak in the WNBA at present and have a large amount of momentum spurring them forward as we edge closer to the regular-season finish line.

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

In her last outing, Azura Stevens registered 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Sparks and will be looking to make a similar impact when she faces the Atlanta Dream. Jordin Canada and leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike will also both be looking to make a big impression on both ends of the court.

For the Dream, Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones will both be featured on the offensive end, while Cheyenne Parker's rebounding skills will be integral to keeping control of the game for Atlanta. Allisha Gray's scoring ability will also be important as the Dream tries to keep pace with the Sparks' much-improved offensive execution.

