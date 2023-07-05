Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 5th, 2023 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream will be facing the Los Angeles Sparks in LA in an exciting WNBA matchup as part of a quadruple header on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to start at 10pm ET and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

Both teams find themselves in the middle of the pack in the league standings and will be eager win as the playoff race intensifies. The Atlanta Dream currently hold a record of 7-8, while the Los Angeles Sparks have a slightly lower record of 7-10.

Game Preview

The Dream won the first matchup between these teams earlier this week 112-84 which was in Atlanta on July 2. Dream’s leading scorer Rhyne Howard went off for 43 points in the win.

Howard is averaging 18.2 points per game this season. The Dream could come away with another win if she has another giant game like her last outing.

The Los Angeles Sparks have a 5-4 home record this season, while the Atlanta Dream are 4-3 on the road. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks in scoring with averages of 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

She scored 25 points last time against the Dream. She may need a bigger game this time out if the Sparks want to win on their home floor.

On the other hand, LA is looking to turn around their recent downturn. They have lost seven of their last ten games. They will need a better offensive output to keep up with the Dream’s offense. Atlanta is scoring 88.3 ppg in their last ten games. The Sparks put up just 76.6 ppg in their last ten.

The Dream have been poor on defense however. They have allowed a whopping 93.3 ppg during their last ten games. The Sparks will need to take advantage of that porous defense to pick up the win.

The Sparks are dealing with a ton of injuries. They will be missing Lexie Brown (illness), Layshia Clarendon (foot), Chiney Ogwumike (foot), Nia Clouden (knee), Jasmine Thomas (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson (personal).

Game Odds

Spread: LA Sparks (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 168

Moneyline: Atlanta Dream (-105) vs LA Sparks (-115)

Game Prediction

The Sparks should bounce back in this one. It will be hard for Howard and the Dream offense to repeat their last offensive output against LA. The Sparks should be able to take advantage of Atlanta’s bad defense and pick up the win at home.

LA Sparks 82 - Atlanta Dream 77

