Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 29, 2023 10:55 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury
The Atlanta Dream face the Phoenix Mercury on August 29.

The Phoenix Mercury, on a five-game losing streak, face the Atlanta Dream, who sit fourth in the WNBA Eastern Conference, on Tuesday, August 29.

The Dream are also in the midst of a losing stretch, having lost their last three games. However, given Pheonix's struggles throughout the season, Atlanta will likely see this game as a chance to return to winning ways.

In their last meeting on July 30, the Dream secured a seven-point win, winning 80-73. Atlanta will believe they can secure another win, considering Phoenix's underwhelming record of nine wins and 25 losses.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Dream are heavy favorites. Atlanta has won 16 of their 35 games this season, almost double that of Phoenix, as they look to close in on a .500 finish to the season.

Cheyenne Parker's presence will be a big concern for the Mercury, whose defense will be forced to deal with her versatile offensive and defensive presence.

Atlanta Dream Roster

Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury Roster

Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on AZ Family, BSSE, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gateway Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Dream will have their primary scorers available against Phoenix, meaning Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard and Alisha Gray should play. Parker is coming off a 24-point, 10-rebound night in her last game.

The Dream will likely look to Monique Billings and Haley Jones to provide some assistance off the bench.

For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson,and Diana Taurasi will be the three players the Dream will need to try to nullify. All three of the Mercury's primary scorers are versatile and can get hot in seconds. Sophie Cunningham could also provide a spark in the scoring column for Phoenix.

Furthermore, Brianna Turner's rebounding ability could be key to keeping the Mercury in the game as they look to limit second-chance points and get out on the break quickly.

