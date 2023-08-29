Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

The Phoenix Mercury, on a five-game losing streak, face the Atlanta Dream, who sit fourth in the WNBA Eastern Conference, on Tuesday, August 29.
The Dream are also in the midst of a losing stretch, having lost their last three games. However, given Pheonix's struggles throughout the season, Atlanta will likely see this game as a chance to return to winning ways.
In their last meeting on July 30, the Dream secured a seven-point win, winning 80-73. Atlanta will believe they can secure another win, considering Phoenix's underwhelming record of nine wins and 25 losses.
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction
The Dream are heavy favorites. Atlanta has won 16 of their 35 games this season, almost double that of Phoenix, as they look to close in on a .500 finish to the season.
Cheyenne Parker's presence will be a big concern for the Mercury, whose defense will be forced to deal with her versatile offensive and defensive presence.
Atlanta Dream Roster
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on AZ Family, BSSE, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gateway Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
The Dream will have their primary scorers available against Phoenix, meaning Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard and Alisha Gray should play. Parker is coming off a 24-point, 10-rebound night in her last game.
The Dream will likely look to Monique Billings and Haley Jones to provide some assistance off the bench.
For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson,and Diana Taurasi will be the three players the Dream will need to try to nullify. All three of the Mercury's primary scorers are versatile and can get hot in seconds. Sophie Cunningham could also provide a spark in the scoring column for Phoenix.
Furthermore, Brianna Turner's rebounding ability could be key to keeping the Mercury in the game as they look to limit second-chance points and get out on the break quickly.
