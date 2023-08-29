Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 29, 2023 | WNBA

The Phoenix Mercury, on a five-game losing streak, face the Atlanta Dream, who sit fourth in the WNBA Eastern Conference, on Tuesday, August 29.

The Dream are also in the midst of a losing stretch, having lost their last three games. However, given Pheonix's struggles throughout the season, Atlanta will likely see this game as a chance to return to winning ways.

In their last meeting on July 30, the Dream secured a seven-point win, winning 80-73. Atlanta will believe they can secure another win, considering Phoenix's underwhelming record of nine wins and 25 losses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Dream are heavy favorites. Atlanta has won 16 of their 35 games this season, almost double that of Phoenix, as they look to close in on a .500 finish to the season.

Cheyenne Parker's presence will be a big concern for the Mercury, whose defense will be forced to deal with her versatile offensive and defensive presence.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Phoenix Mercury Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Sophie Cunningham G 6-1 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 16, 1996 4 yrs MISSOURI/USA Skylar Diggins-Smith G 5-9 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 2, 1990 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Liz Dixon F 6-5 ft 195 lbs SEPTEMBER 29, 2000 R LOUISVILLE/USA Brittney Griner C 6-9 ft 205 lbs OCTOBER 18, 1990 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA Megan Gustafson C 6-3 ft 195 lbs DECEMBER 13, 1996 4 yrs IOWA/USA Moriah Jefferson G 5-6 ft 130 lbs MARCH 8, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Michaela Onyenwere F 6-0 ft 178 lbs AUGUST 10, 1999 2 yrs UCLA/USA Shey Peddy G 5-7 ft 145 lbs OCTOBER 28, 1988 4 yrs TEMPLE/USA Kadi Sissoko F 6-2 ft 165 lbs JANUARY 25, 1999 R SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA Sug Sutton G 5-8 ft 140 lbs DECEMBER 17, 1998 1 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Diana Taurasi G 6-0 ft 163 lbs JUNE 11, 1982 18 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Brianna Turner F 6-3 ft 170 lbs JULY 5, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on AZ Family, BSSE, FUBO and WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Gateway Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Dream will have their primary scorers available against Phoenix, meaning Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard and Alisha Gray should play. Parker is coming off a 24-point, 10-rebound night in her last game.

The Dream will likely look to Monique Billings and Haley Jones to provide some assistance off the bench.

For the Mercury, Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson,and Diana Taurasi will be the three players the Dream will need to try to nullify. All three of the Mercury's primary scorers are versatile and can get hot in seconds. Sophie Cunningham could also provide a spark in the scoring column for Phoenix.

Furthermore, Brianna Turner's rebounding ability could be key to keeping the Mercury in the game as they look to limit second-chance points and get out on the break quickly.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)