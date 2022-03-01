Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday. This will be the final regular-season match-up between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Hawks leading the series by two wins to one.

The Atlanta Hawks ousted the Toronto Raptors 127-100 in their previous fixture on February 26, with Trae Young leading the way. The 23-year-old recorded a double-double with 41 points and 11 assists, making it his 30th double-double of the season.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, will look to redeem themselves after being outdone by the new-look Indiana Pacers 128-107 on February 27. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum had a poor shooting night from beyond the arc, as all the Pacers' starters scored in double digits.

The Hawks (29-31) are ninth in the East and are trying to make a push for the playoffs via the play-in tournament route. They are ranked second in the league in terms of offensive rating (115.1) but still need some work on the defensive end.

The Celtics (36-27) are sixth in the East and 5.5 games behind league leaders, the Miami Heat. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is expected to perform at a high level for the remainder of the season as Boston try to improve their standings.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Forward John Collins is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's fixture as he is dealing with a right foot strain. Meanwhile, Lou Williams will be unavailable as he is suffering from discomfort in his left hip.

All other players are available for Nate McMillan’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason John Collins Doubtful Right foot strain Lou Williams Out Left hip discomfort

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have no active injuries to report.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are likely to form the Atlanta Hawks’ backcourt, with De’Andre Hunter starting as a small forward. Danilo Gallinari will play power forward, with Clint Capela playing at center to complete the starting five.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, and Delon Wright are expected to provide support off the bench. Forward Kevin Knox will also see a few minutes in the rotation.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart will pair up with Jaylen Brown to take up the team’s backcourt duties. Jayson Tatum is likely to start as a small forward, with Al Horford being the starting power forward. Robert Williams will be given the job of protecting the paint for the Boston Celtics, starting at center.

Grant Williams and Derrick White will be relied upon for the second unit’s offensive production, with support from Payton Pritchard. Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, and Sam Hauser are likely to be used in short spurts, providing depth.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Foward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Foward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh