Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics have met the Atlanta Hawks twice this season and, in unseemingly fashion, lost both times.

The Celtics last met the Hawks before going on their seven-game win streak. Atlanta, led by Trae Young's 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, defeated Boston 108-92. Although Jaylen Brown erupted for 26 points and 12 rebounds, his seven turnovers were enough mistakes to adversely impact his team and nullify his scoring advantage.

The Celtics are blessed with two of the best scorers in the league. Brown and Tatum, together, contribute 0.9 points shy of 50 per game. Offensively, they are one of the best scoring duos in the league, perhaps only behind the Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. But Boston's offense, apart from their two-pronged spear, is not impressive.

They have managed to stay amongst the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference solely due to their smothering defense. Led by Robert Williams' exceptional blocking, he is currently averaging 2.2 blocks per game and the Celtics are defensively ranked second in the entire league. The Hawks, on the other hand, have one of the worst defenses in the league and are ranked 28th.

StatMuse @statmuse Trae Young tonight:



34 PTS

11 AST

13-20 FG

6-9 3P



It’s his 43rd 30p/10a game, the most by any player since Trae entered the NBA. Trae Young tonight:34 PTS11 AST13-20 FG6-9 3PIt’s his 43rd 30p/10a game, the most by any player since Trae entered the NBA. https://t.co/hOm7pv79Um

Atlanta's offense, on the other hand, is exceptional. Trae, John Collins and Bogdanovic are the three musketeers of Atlanta's offense, each excelling in their own method of scoring. The team also has Clint Capela, a formidable paint defender and rebounder. The team as a whole has an offensive rating of 114.7 and ranks second in the league.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks will head to Boston with three players on the injured list. On a positive note though, Delon Wright and Young have been marked probable and will most likely make an appearance against their Eastern Conference rivals. Meanwhile, John Collins absence may impact the 10th seed in East on Sunday.

Player Name Status Reason Trae Young Probable Hip discomfort Delon Wright Probable Hip injury John Collins Out Strained right foot

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston, on the other hand, are blessed with a completely healthy roster this week. Coach Ime Udoka, however, might be unable to play Daniel Theis, whose trade is still pending at the moment and is marked questionable for the upcoming game.

Player Name Status Reason Daniel Theis Questionable Trade pending

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will start Trae Young on point and Kevin Huerter on two. Young's formidable scoring and playmaking will be crucial to winning their third match up against the Cs this season. Meanwhile, Bogdan will most likely start on 3 to free up De'Andre Hunter and allow him to replace Collins as the power forward. Clint Capela will resume his position as the team's center.

Boston Celtics

Guards Jaylen Brown and Marcus smart will start on the backcourt on Sunday. The team's latest signing Derrick White will also see significant minutes on the backcourt as a reserve. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will start alongside Al Horford and Robert Williams on the frontcourt.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - De’Andre Hunter | Center - Clint Capela.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III.

