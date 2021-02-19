Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their two-game mini-series against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Hawks ended their losing streak in their first matchup against the Celtics after Trae Young's 40 points bested Jayson Tatum's 35-point effort.

Final: Hawks 122, Celtics 114. Trae Young goes for 40 points and 8 assists as the Hawks get a win after losing seven of their last eight. Clint Capela had 24 and 13 and controlled the paint for Atlanta. Jayson Tatum had 35-6-6 to lead Boston, which allowed Atlanta to shoot 57%. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 18, 2021

For a title-contending team, the Boston Celtics haven't sustained a single winning streak, and 11 of their 14 losses came in the past month alone. Injuries have cost them several games, and they're looking out of form.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a bunch of injured players

Atlanta Hawks veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will miss the game due to a back injury. He also didn't play in their first game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been out since the start of the month. He is recovering from an avulsion fracture in his right knee, and the Hawks reported that his condition is improving. There is no timetable for his return.

Guard Kris Dunn will reportedly miss two more weeks after surgery on his right ankle. He also received a plasma injection to manage the discomfort in his right knee.

Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter is out due to a right knee injury and will reportedly be evaluated in two weeks.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will go into their game with the Atlanta Hawks in the absence of players like Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for the game after suffering from a sore left knee. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart has been absent for several weeks and will reportedly continue to miss games due to a right calf strain.

Backup guard Romeo Langford is out due to a wrist injury and is expected to return following the All-Star break. Daniel Theis did not play in their first game against the Hawks due to an issue with his finger and is listed as questionable for this game.

Jaylen Brown has resumed game action, but it doesn't sound like his knee is at 100 percent. https://t.co/bkDI0SJFwl — NESN (@NESN) February 11, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have suffered many injuries to their bench, but their starting lineup is ready to play.

Point guard Trae Young and guard Kevin Huerter will start in the backcourt while forwards John Collins and Cam Reddish will take the team's frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Clint Capela, who has impressed a lot of people this season, is the starting center. Danilo Gallinari and rookie Onyeka Okongwu are the team's solid bench players while Rajon Rondo and De'Andre Hunter are out.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics' star point guard Kemba Walker is the team's primary playmaker and ball-handler, while Javonte Green is expected to sub in for Jaylen Brown.

Daniel Theis is questionable for the game. If he doesn't play, Tristan Thompson will start in place of him. Semi Ojeleye is the team's power forward while Jayson Tatum will play as the small forward.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Javonte Green, F Jayson Tatum, F Semi Ojeleye, C Daniel Theis.

