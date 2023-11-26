Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 26, 2023

The Boston Celtics will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against the Orlando Magic when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, November 26. Atlanta's 25th-ranked defense will face the difficult task of trying to shut down Boston's versatile offense.

However, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will give Boston's perimeter defense cause for concern. Jrue Holiday has been nursing an ankle sprain recently, and could potentially miss the contest against Atlanta, giving Young and Murray a slight advantage.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (12-4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-7)

Date and Time: November 26, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis due to a left calf strain. The veteran big man left the game against Orlando in the third quarter and never returned. Following an MRI, Porzinigis will begin rehabbing his injury and hope for a quick return.

Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with his right ankle sprain. At the time of writing, the Hawks haven't released their injury report. Still, if Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are both available, Quin Snyder's team will have a chance to cause an upset.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Projected starting lineup

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford.

Horford will replace Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. Assuming Holiday is cleared to play, he will take his place alongside White in the starting backcourt. Otherwise, we may see Sam Hauser step into the rotation.

The Atlanta Hawks starting five could look like this: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela.

The Hawks will look to play a fast-paced brand of basketball with a focus on motion offense. Clint Capela will provide vertical floor spacing with his presence as a rim-runner and dunker spot threat.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jaylen Brown has scored more than 24.5 points in four of his last 10 outings. He's -108 to score over 24.5 on Sunday and -105 on the under. Brown has been inconsistent of late, so this is a difficult prop to figure out.

Trae Young is one of the best floor-spacing guards in the NBA. He has nailed more than 2.5 made threes in six of his last 10 games. He's -115 for over 2.5 threes against Boston.

Rebounding has been a significant area of improvement for Jayson Tatum in recent seasons. He's secured over 9.5 boards in four of his last 10 games. He's -113 to go over 9.5 rebounds on Sunday and -110 on the under.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are viewed as favorites heading into their game against the Hawks, irrespective of their current injury issues. They're -7.5 on the spread at -110 and can be taken on the money line at -325.

Nevertheless, Atlanta's pace, floor spacing, and versatile offense will give Boston some difficulties. Still, the Hawks will need to figure things out on the defensive end if they want a shot at shutting down the Celtics' star wing duo.

Otherwise, it will be a difficult night for the Hawks, who could find themselves down on the scoreboard early.