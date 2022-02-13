Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 13th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Sunday at TD Garden.

The Hawks are in a tough spot, having lost four of their last six games. The San Antonio Spurs beat them 136-121 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Celtics have been on a roll. They are on a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a 108-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, February 13th; 2:00 PM ET (Monday, February 14th, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks struggled immensely on defense from the get-go in their previous outing against the Spurs. They allowed San Antonio to convert eight of nine 3-pointers early on, conceding a 43-29 lead. It was always going to be an uphill task for them to overturn that rough start and they eventually lost.

Atlanta couldn't defend well in transition either, giving up 23 fastbreak points. Bogdan Bogdanovic was the most efficient player for the side as he scored a team-high 23 points, shooting eight of 14 from the floor including five triples.

The Atlanta Hawks can't afford an inefficient outing offensively against the Boston Celtics. The C's are ranked second in the league based on defensive ratings. They can also be lethal on offense because of their ability to generate open looks, so Atlanta will need to be more alert than they have been lately.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young will need to be at his lethal best if the Atlanta Hawks are to prevail against the in-form Boston Celtics. Atlanta will be without their second-best player, John Collins, due to a foot injury he sustained in their last game. Young will have to bring his 'A-game' in Collins' absence to make a difference offensively for his team as it won't be easy to score freely against Boston.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics seem to have turned the corner over their last few games. They have barely put a foot wrong and are looking unstoppable at the moment. They have blown out some of the top teams like the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat over their seven-game winning run, so their confidence will be high against the struggling Hawks.

The Celtics did a great job down the stretch against the Nuggets in their previous game. It was a neck and neck contest but some solid defensive plays helped them prevail. Boston forced the majority of the 21 turnovers the Nuggets committed and scored 22 points off them.

Marcus Smart on winning seven straight “Everybody’s coming together.”Marcus Smart on winning seven straight “Everybody’s coming together.”Marcus Smart on winning seven straight ⤵️ https://t.co/5WyieIHtnU

The Boston Celtics did a great job of finding different scoring opportunities. That helped them win the game despite Jayson Tatum and Co. shooting only 39.6% from the field. Boston will have to continue to be a force on the boards and grab as many second-chance opportunities as possible to beat the Hawks.

Key Player - Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been vital in the Celtics' recent successful run. His emergence and ability as a reliable scoring option and elite perimeter defender helps the team achieve positive results. Smart will have to try and continue to be effective on both ends of the floor against the Hawks. His main challenge would be to limit the production of Trae Young as much as possible.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams.

Hawks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Hawks and Celtics have both had major ups and downs this season. The Celtics seem to be in a more comfortable position at this stage though. They also have homecourt advantage for this contest. These factors favor their odds of beating the Hawks.

Where to watch Hawks vs Celtics

ABC will televise the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics nationally. Local TV coverage will be carried out by Bally Sports Southeast (Atlanta) and NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also watch the game online via NBA League Pass.

