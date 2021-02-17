Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 17, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics (14-13, 7-4) will face the Atlanta Hawks (11-16, 5-7) at home on Wednesday night in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Boston Celtics will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 112-99 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will look to get back to winning ways after suffering four straight losses.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 7:30 PM ET.

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks

Advertisement

With coach Lloyd Pierce taking time off due to the birth of his second child, the Atlanta Hawks must acclimatize quickly under associate head coach Nate McMillan.

The Atlanta Hawks are desperate for a win, as they will be without Rajon Rondo (back), De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and now Tony Snell (questionable) due to injuries sustained on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, the Atlanta Hawks and McMillan must find ways to beat Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. The struggling Atlanta Hawks must bounce back from their losing run, as the team watched Julius Randle drop 44 points in their recent 112-123 loss to the New York Knicks.

Key Player - Trae Young

Advertisement

Trae Young was the leading scorer for the Atlanta Hawks in their last outing. He also had eight assists on the night as well.

Young, the team's leading scorer, is averaging 25.9 points and 9.3 assists for the season. He will need to have another dominant outing to get his team a win on Wednesday night.

The former first-rounder has scored 21-plus points in his past four games.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker

Jaylen Brown was the Boston Celtics' leading scorer against the Denver Nuggets. The forward went 11 of 20 to help his team down the stretch.

The Boston Celtics will look to win back-to-back games on Wednesday night for the first time since January 24, when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls in consecutive outings.

We needed a big win over an elite opponent Tuesday night. And we got one. https://t.co/XRoHkwQX3O — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown put in a scintillating performance against the Denver Nuggets, and helped spoil Nikola Jokic's 47-point outing.

Tonight’s @Gatorade Player of the Game played his heart out 👏 pic.twitter.com/gwE2oanfr0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2021

Brown was unstoppable during the Boston Celtics' 15-4 run in the third quarter. He made five threes on the night, and played the most minutes (37) by any Celtics player that game.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Semi Ojeleye, C Daniel Theis.

Hawks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are expected to run away with this one. Payton Pritchard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are starting to click for the team, which are ominous signs for the Atlanta Hawks.

Coach Brad Stevens has worked this team back into the groove. and will look to exploit an Atlanta Hawks defense that has given up 120-plus points.

Where to watch Hawks vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Boston. The matchup can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.