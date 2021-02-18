Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - February 19, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics in their last NBA game, on the back of a commanding 40-point performance from Trae Young. The two sides will now face off again on Friday for the second match of the double-header. John Collins and Clint Capela contributed 20 and 24 points respectively for Atlanta, as the Boston Celtics continued their recent slump.

The Boston Celtics have struggled in the absence of Marcus Smart and also missed the services of Daniel Theis the last time around.

Coming into the last game against the Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks had lost their last four matches and were in desperate need of a win to get their playoff bid back on track.

The Hawks are 10th in the East with a 12-16 record and will be looking to snatch another win when they face the Celtics for the second time in nearly three days.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2021, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 20, 2021, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have relied on the offensive brilliance of Trae Young, but have struggled to contain the opposition on the other end of the court. Young is averaging a near double-double, with 23.2 points and 9.3 assists per game, and continues to be the Hawks' main man.

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off an impressive victory against the Boston Celtics the last time around.

However, Young's high usage rate may result in John Collins' departure from Atlanta, although there was more than enough time for the Hawks to sign him to a long-term extension.

As far as the new acquisitions are concerned, Danilo Gallinari has been useful from the bench while Clint Capela has also looked solid in recent games.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young has delivered consistently for the Atlanta Hawks offensively, and will have to register another big night if they are to repeat their last win against Boston. Injuries to Rajon Rondo, De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been a big blow to the Hawks’ playoff ambitions.

However, they are not far away from being in contention and will look forward to the return of multiple players in the coming weeks. The Atlanta Hawks have a lot to fight for this season and Trae Young is expected to be at the center of it all.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have now lost 3 of their last 4 NBA games, and will be looking for quick revenge against the Atlanta Hawks. Jayson Tatum has been the leader on offense, and put up 35 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds the last time around.

He is being matched by Jaylen Brown, who is enjoying a purple patch of late. His current numbers of 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game are the best of his career.

Kemba Walker's form continues to improve since his return from a long-term knee injury. However, the Boston Celtics have struggled in the absence of Marcus Smart.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum continues to look like a future superstar, although he will eventually have to get the Boston Celtics over the postseason hump. He is currently producing terrific numbers, and has been useful on both ends of the court.

Jayson Tatum has been prolific for the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has been unlucky with injuries and has missed games this season, which has seen Jaylen Brown embrace a larger role in the offense. The Boston Celtics have three All-Star level players and will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Semi Ojeleye, C Daniel Theis.

Hawks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks came out firing in the last match, with Trae Young dominating the game for large periods. Jayson Tatum and co. will be looking to bounce back quickly.

This season, Jaylen Brown has produced career highs in:



Points/game (26.0)

Assists/game (3.4)

Steals/game (1.3)

Blocks/game (0.6)

FG% (51.3%)

3-PT% (40.9%)

FT% (75.2%)

EFG% (57.3%)



Both teams have been underwhelming of late, especially the Hawks, who have only won 1 of their last 5 NBA games. The Boston Celtics go in as slight favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Hawks vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Boston. The matchup can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.