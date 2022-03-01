Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will return home after a three-game road trip to host the Atlanta Hawks at the TD Garden on Tuesday, March 1.

The Hawks are coming into this away fixture after a 127-100 home win against the Toronto Raptors to improve to 29-31 on the season. Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a 107-128 loss against the Indiana Pacers. With their two-game winning streak snapped, the Celtics are now 36-27 on the season.

Tuesday night's game will be the final matchup of the season between the Hawks and the Celtics. With the Hawks leading their season series 2-1, the Celtics have an opportunity to draw level.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 1, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, March 2, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

De'Andre Hunter attempts a dunk.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming into this road game after an impressive win against the Raptors. The Hawks have now won three of their last five games as they gradually return to playoff contention.

Against the Raptors, there were key performances from the Hawks across the board, with Trae Young especially coming to the fore. Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter contributed in the starting rotation, while young big man Onyeka Okongwu also had an impressive outing.

However, Atlanta are having some issues with their rotation. Having missed five games due to a foot injury, Hawks forward John Collins has been listed as questionable for this match as well.

That could see an uptick in minutes for Danilo Gallinari, who entered the starting rotation in place of Collins. Okongwu could also see more minutes at the four if Collins remains out.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young throws up a lob.

A key player for the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming away fixture could be Trae Young. He earned his second All-Star team selection this season. Averaging 27.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks guard is one of the best in the business.

Coming off a 41-point night, Young also recorded a double double as he dished out 11 assists. Shooting a highly efficient 70.8% from the field, Young scored at will against Toronto.

Trae Young has had a particularly tough time dealing with Boston this season, though. Although his scoring average of 23 points is solid, his shooting percentage is not. Against Marcus Smart, Young could have his work cut on Tuesday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics had an impressive run in February. Boasting the best defensive rating and net rating in the NBA, the Celtics went 9-2 in the month, following their disappointing loss against the new-look Indiana Pacers.

The Green ☘️ @thegreentics The Boston Celtics finish off the month of February with a 9-2 record. Four of which were won by a margin of +20. The Boston Celtics finish off the month of February with a 9-2 record. Four of which were won by a margin of +20. https://t.co/GpEFqsNJtp

The Celtics faced many issues against Indiana. While their three-point shooting was abysmal, they also failed to see solid contributions from the bench. Although Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 47 points on the night, the rest of the Celtics' players had underwhelming outings.

Quite uncharacteristically, Boston also lost their rebounding battle 49-40, something they cannot replicate against the Hawks.

Key Player - Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III scores off a dunk.

A key player for the Boston Celtics in their upcoming home fixture could be Robert Williams III. Although he isn't the focal point of Boston's offense, he is an essential component of their interior defense.

Williams is an incredibly agile and athletic big man. That allows him to function as a rim runner at the offensive end and rim protector at the defensive end.

Celtics Nation @CelticsNationCP Screen and Roll to perfection✍️



Jayson Tatum🤝 Robert Williams III



Screen and Roll to perfection✍️Jayson Tatum🤝 Robert Williams IIIhttps://t.co/ma1cjoxTkD

The Celtics big man had a solid outing in the loss against Indiana, bagging ten points and 11 rebounds. Williams also secured seven offensive rebounds, and blocked four shots during the game.

On Tuesday against the Hawks, Williams will have to contain a reliable big man in Clint Capela. WIth the additional responsibility of anticipating lobs and floaters from Young, the Celtics big man could have his hands full at the rebounding and defensive ends.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams III.

Hawks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics matchup on Tuesday - their last of the regular season - could be an entertaining one.

The Celtics could have the upper hand in this clash. Playing at home, the Celtics have made the most of their home advantage, recording 20 wins and 11 losses. Meanwhile, the Hawks have fared poorly on the road, going 11-18.

Additionally, Boston also have momentum against the Hawks after winning their previous meeting. While also considering the injuries sustained by key Atlanta players, Boston, with a full complement of healthy players, will fancy their chances of winning.

Where to watch Hawks vs Celtics game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also receive local coverage on NBC Sports Boston. It will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform too. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 98.3 The Sports Hub.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus

Edited by Bhargav