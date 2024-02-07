Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024 

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be the second of their season series, with the Celtics winning 113-103 at home on Nov. 27. It is included in the NBA's seven-game schedule.

The Hawks, currently 10th in the East at 22-28, lost their previous game at home, 149-144, to the LA Clippers on Monday. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard combined for 66 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists, with a net rating of +19, overwhelming the Hawks.

The Celtics, meanwhile, hold the first spot in the East at 38-12, coming off a 131-91 blowout win over the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Four Celtics players boasted a net rating of more than +25.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics prediction, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Hawks and Celtics will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SE-ATL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

Spread: Hawks +11.5 vs. Celtics -11.5

Moneyline: Hawks +475 vs. Celtics -620

Total over and under: Hawks O 243.5 vs. Celtics U 244.5

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics preview

The Hawks have conceded over 120 points in all of their last eight games and over 130 points in four of these games. This is attributed to their 121.2 defensive rating, which ranks third last in the league.

The Hawks have split their last 10 games and are 10-14 on the road, losing their previous two road games before their six-game home span. However, their offense has been a bright spot throughout the season, boasting a 118.9 rating ranking ninth.

The Celtics have been the most consistent team this season, ranking in the top five in all advanced metrics, ranking first in offense with a 121.3 rating, third in defense with a 111.6 rating, fifth in 3-point shooting with 37.9%, culminating in the best net rating of +9.7.

They boast the best record at home, winning 23 of their 26 games and have gone 7-3 in their previous 10.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics starting lineups

The Hawks will start Trae Young at PG, Dejounte Murray at SG, Saddiq Bey at SF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Onyeka Okungwu at center.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will start Jrue Holiday at PG, Derrick White at SG, Jayson Tatum at PF, Al Horford at PF and Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics betting tips

Jayson Tatum has led the Celtics in scoring averaging 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals on 47.3% shooting, including 37.1% from the 3-point line. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 49.1% shooting and 34.8% from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Trae Young leads the Haws in scoring and assists at 27.3 points and 10.9 assists with 2.8 rebounds on 43.5% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored at a -11.5 point spread and -620 on the moneyline.

The Hawks are favored to cross the total over mark at 243.5, while the Celtics are favored to go under 244.5. Expect the Celtics to match their point spread with their elite defense and match their under mark.

