Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Atlanta Hawks in a regular-season game at Barclays Center on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks have had a shaky start to their 2021-22 campaign. However, after breaking a two-game losing streak with a win against the Washington Wizards, the Hawks are looking to establish themselves as a contending side in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets have also had a shaky start to the season due to chemistry issues and internal conflicts. However, after putting together a string of victories, the Nets finally look like the title favorites they are so often considered to be.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

John Collins attempts a jump shot

With a 4-3 record, the Atlanta Hawks may face more trouble early in the season due to injuries. The Hawks will be without some key players on Wednesday.

Superstar big man John Collins will potentially miss the game due to a foot injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic could also be unavailable due to a back injury.

The side will also be without Onyeka Okongwu, who has been absent from the lineup since July due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to return in mid-December.

Trae Young has also been listed as probable for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to soreness in his right knee. Kevin Huerter was given the night off against the Washington Wizards but is expected to play against the Nets.

Hawks Nation @HawksNationCP Trae Young and John Collins are on the Hawks' injury report.



Hoping for the best 🙏

Player Name: Status: Reason: John Collins Out Foot Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Back Onyeka Okongwu Out Shoulder Trae Young Probable Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving at a Brooklyn Nets preseason game

The Brooklyn Nets have faced some internal strife early in the season. Although their injury report doesn't feature many names, the absences are from their starting rotation.

A major omission from the side is Kyrie Irving, who has been at the center of all the vaccine-related drama in the NBA. As his story continues to develop, mandates and rules enforced by the league will see him sidelined from the game.

Nicolas Claxton is also expected to miss the game against the Atlanta Hawks due to illness. He has been out since late October and is expected to make a return in mid-November.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nic Claxton and Kyrie Irving are the only ones out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. Nic Claxton and Kyrie Irving are the only ones out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nicolas Claxton Out Illness Kyrie Irving Out Medical Protocol

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young in conversation with Bogdan Bogdanovic at an Atlanta Hawks game

The Atlanta Hawks feature a pretty solid lineup led by the duo of Trae Young and John Collins. The two players led the franchise to a deep playoff run last season and will look to repeat their success again.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Trae Young off-the-backboard to John Collins 👀 Trae Young off-the-backboard to John Collins 👀 https://t.co/PxxI5djN2g

The Hawks have also benefitted from the development of players such as Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter. They also have some veteran presence in the form of Lou Williams in their regular rotation.

The Hawks' big-man rotation also played a huge role in their success. With Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting rotation, the bench rotation will likely see Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng replacing them.

With a number of injuries on the roster, the Atlanta Hawks' overall rotation may be compromised. The bench players may see significant minutes in this matchup.

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant drives to the basket for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, with significant star power and veteran depth.

Led by Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets' high octane offense is strengthened by the outside shooting of players such as Joe Harris and Patty Mills.

The Brooklyn Nets will also look to have a solid big-man rotation, with Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge leading the frontcourt. With a solid veteran presence on the glass and on the defensive end, Paul Millsap's availability off the bench will provide additional assurance for the side.

Although the Brooklyn Nets have had a less-than-satisfactory start to the season, James Harden may be looking at a return to form as he adjusts to the new rules. This may be the much-needed push that the Nets need to establish themselves as title contenders early this season.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter James Harden got his first triple-double of the season in just three quarters 📈 James Harden got his first triple-double of the season in just three quarters 📈 https://t.co/zImkQ5vXIY

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - DeAndre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela

Brooklyn Nets

G - Patty Mills | G - James Harden | F - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge

