Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: 3 key matchups to keep an eye on

The undefeated Atlanta Hawks are facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first week of NBA regular season action. Like all meetings, this game will hinge on key matchups as well. The point guard battle between Trae Young and Kyrie Irving would be exciting to witness and we could see Kevin Durant dominate in this game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Predictions: 3 key matchups to look out for

The Brooklyn Nets are considered to be one of the strongest teams in the league and favored to win the game. However, the Atlanta Hawks will try their best to continue their winning streak and we may see a surprise upset. In this article, we'll evaluate 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 DeAndre Jordan vs Clint Capela

Clint Capela and DeAndre Jordan

The battle of the big-men is always crucial to a game. Offensive rebounds often lead to second-chance points, which demoralize teams. Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan is an expert rebounder, averaging double-digit rebounds for the past nine years. Clint Capela is not as experienced but is great at rebounding himself and we can expect these two centers to constantly fight for boards.

DeAndre Jordan is bigger and more muscular than Clint Capela and could end up scoring a lot of numbers by bullying the Atlanta Hawks center in the post.

#2 Kevin Durant vs John Collins

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins' defensive skills will be put to the test in tonight's game, as he will have to guard Kevin Durant for a lot of the possessions. Expect Kevin Durant to dominate in this matchup, for he will likely take advantage of John Collins' subpar defense and may drop a big number for the Brooklyn Nets.

10 points. Not even five minutes in.@KDTrey5 is BACK. pic.twitter.com/EvtG8vSISc — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020

On the other side of the floor, John Collins will face a tough time scoring as Kevin Durant's height and frame make it easier for the former MVP to inhibit players from shooting.

#1 Kyrie Irving vs Trae Young

Kyrie Irving vs Trae Young

This will probably be the most entertaining matchup in the Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game. The two star point guards will be trying to outplay each other and are great at shooting and playmaking. Kyrie Irving and Trae Young are leading their respective teams in scoring and have been dropping big numbers.

The latest round of All-Star fan voting is in, and right now Trae Young and Kyrie Irving are the starting guards in the East. TMac and @RJeff24 beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/mKmEvFxUrD — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 16, 2020

Trae Young is infamous for being bad at defense and Kyrie Irving will take full advantage. On the other hand, Irving is average at defense himself and Young may go on a shooting streak.

