Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Atlanta is eighth in the East with a 37-42 record, while Brooklyn is 12th with a 26-53 record.

The two teams have played each other 198 times in the regular season, with the Hawks holding a 106-92 lead. This will be their third and final matchup this season with the series tied 1-1. They last played on March 16 when the Nets won 122-114 behind Cameron Johnson’s 28 points. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 10, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (-850) vs. Nets (+575)

Spread: Hawks (-13.5) vs. Nets (+13.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o230) vs. Nets -110 (u230)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Hawks are going through a tough stretch which has seen them win just four of their past 10 games. They are also tied with the Chicago Bulls with similar records but are just ahead in terms of head-to-head record. Thus, it is important for Atlanta to get a win and not drop into the ninth and 10th spots in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta is coming off of a 119-112 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Onyeka Okongwu (30 points and 14 rebounds) and Trae Young (28 points and 10 assists) had double-doubles.

The Nets are out of playoff contention and will be without several of their starters for the game. Cameron Johnson (back), D’Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (left hamstring), Day’Ron Sharpe (knee) and Noal Clowney (ankle) are out.

Brooklyn is coming off of a 119-114 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Trendon Watford had 22 points, while Drew Timme came off the bench for 16 points and nine rebounds. Nic Claxton added 13 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 23.5, which is under his season average of 24.1 points. Bet on the over.

Nic Claxton’s points total is set at 9.5. Claxton has crossed that prop mark in the past two games and should be able to do so on Thursday as well.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks heavily because of Brooklyn’s injury issues. We expect Atlanta to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays just under 230 points.

